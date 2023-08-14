Lanka Premier League News
It's time to show how good we are: Shakib after getting the ODI captaincy
Recently, Shakib Al Hasan got theresponsibility of the new ODI captain of Bangladesh. The Tigers will play underthe leadership of Shakib in the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.
I just absolutely love Babar Azam, wanna marry him: Ramiz Raja
Former Pakistani cricketer andformer head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja praised BabarAzam's performance in the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2023 campaign in SriLa
I had told him to participate in the LPL: Babar Azam's father
Had there not been any advicefrom his father, the Pakistani captain Babar Azam would not have been playingthe Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka, but instead would have beenpl
Towhid Hridoy to sacrifice LPL for national team
This is the era of franchisecricket. Many cricketers forget about the country and the team and dive intofranchise cricket in the illusion of so much money. But Bangladesh cricketer
Hridoy, Gurbaz star in Jaffna Kings' win against Shakib's Galle Titans
In the Lanka Premier League (LPL),Towhid Hridoy's team Jaffna Kings register a dominant win against Shakib AlHasan's Galle Titans. Hridoy played an excellent innings of 44 runs off
Snake enters the field in LPL, Karthik trolls Bangladesh
Shakib is playing for GalleTitans in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). An unfortunate incident happenedwhile bowling in his first match. India's Dinesh Karthik made fun of Bangladesh
Shakib shines as Galle Titans register super-over win
Shakib Al Hasan's team GalleTitans defeated Dambulla Aura in the super-over in the Lanka Premier League(LPL) on Monday (July 31). Both the teams put up a total of 180 runs and then
B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Match 3 LPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
B-Love Kandy (BLK) will face Colombo Strikers (CS) in their second match of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday (31 July).B-Love Kandywill
Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Aura Match 2 LPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
In the second game of the fourth edition of the LPL, the Galle Titans (GT) will meet Dambulla Aura (DA) on Monday (July 31) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.Galle Titans and
Bangladesh umpire Gazi Sohail to officiate in LPL
Bangladesh umpire Gazi Sohail willofficiate in this season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Sohail has already travelledto Sri Lanka to officiate in the tournament.Bangladeshi um
Niroshan Dickwella named as captain of Colombo Strikers for upcoming season of LPL
The Colombo Strikers announced that highly experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella will lead the Colombo Strikers in the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL).The Colombo Stri
BCB denies NOC to Taskin for LPL 2023, but Hridoy gets permission
This year's season of Sri Lanka'sfranchise league Lanka Premier League (LPL) will begin on July 30. Thethree-week tournament will come down on August 20. Bangladesh star all-rounde