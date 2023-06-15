Jamie Smith News
Surrey make history chasing 501 runs in County Championship Division One
Chasing a target of 501 runs,Surrey beat Kent by 5 wickets in a County Championship Division One match onWednesday. It was their first and only second win in the history of the Cou
Bangladesh-born cricketer Arafat Bhuiyan makes dream debut in County Championship
Bangladesh-born cricketer ArafatBhuiyan made a headline in the country after being called up to the CountyChampionship. This time his debut in the county is more hyped. Arafat is h
Yates, Norwell, Bohannon, Smith receive maiden call-ups in England Lions squad
Warwickshire duo- Rob Yates andLiam Norwell, Lancashire’s Josh Bohannon and Surrey's Jamie Smith have receivedtheir maiden call-ups in the England Lions team for their tour to Aust