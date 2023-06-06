
Ireland vs Bangladesh 2023 News
thumb

Najmul Hossain Shanto nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award

Bangladesh young cricketer NajmulHossain Shanto has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month Award for hisperformance in May. This in-form batter has been nominated for the I

thumb

Shanto wants to implement Ireland series' learning on World Cup

Bangladesh cricket team havereturned home after a successful series. Bangladesh won the ODI series by 2-0against Ireland in Chelmsford, England. Najmul Hossain Shanto won the playe

thumb

I think our team has a very good chance in this World Cup: Shakib

17 crore people of Bangladeshhave very big dreams about the 2023 ODI World Cup. This year's team isconsidered to be the best World Cup team in the history of Bangladesh in termsof

thumb

This was probably my last match in England: Tamim after Ireland series

Bangladesh's tour of England is thelast for now. The Tigers are returning home after defeating Ireland 2-0 in theseries. Captain Tamim Iqbal scored a great fifty in the last match.

thumb

The way Hasan is bowling now is world-class: Tamim

Bangladesh won the last match of theIreland series by 5 runs. Bangladesh had the last laugh in the dramatic match. PacerHasan Mahmud caught attention separately in death bowling.No

thumb

Shanto is a great team man: Tamim

Bangladesh beat Ireland 2-0 in athrilling series. Najmul Hossain Shanto won the player of the series award forhis excellent batting throughout the series. He also scored a great ce

thumb

Yesterday, I was thinking I'd get five wickets: Mustafizur after match-winning performance

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahmanis the one who rocked the cricket world with his debut, it is natural thateveryone has sky-high expectations. However, Mustafizur is not in the be

thumb

Mahmudullah, Afif, Yasir all in World Cup squad plan, says Tamim

Bangladesh ended the Irelandseries by winning 2-0. The batting struggled a bit towards the end in thisseries as well. The old question of who will be taken to the World Cup as afin

thumb

Shanto becoming an allrounder would be great: Tamim

Bangladesh won the three-matchODI series against Ireland yesterday by 2-0. They grabbed a 4-run win in thelast match of the series. Najmul Hossain Shanto, who bowls rarely in the n

thumb

Tamim praises pacers for dramatic 5-run win against Ireland

Bangladesh have secured win inthe last match of the series against Ireland on Sunday (May 14). They won theseries by 2-0 with a 5-run win in the third match of the three-match ODIs

thumb

Live: Ireland field first, Bangladesh hand debut to Rony and Mrittunjoy

Ireland have won the toss andelected to field first in the last match of the three-match ODI series againstBangladesh on Sunday (May 14) at Chelmsford. Bangladesh are 1-0 ahead in

thumb

Tickets of Ireland-Bangladesh third ODI sold out

In the third ODI in Chelmsford,the whole stadium will be full of Bangladeshi people. All the tickets havealready been sold one day before the match.Currently, there is no part ofth

