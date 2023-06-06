Ireland vs Bangladesh 2023 News
Najmul Hossain Shanto nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award
Bangladesh young cricketer NajmulHossain Shanto has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month Award for hisperformance in May. This in-form batter has been nominated for the I
Shanto wants to implement Ireland series' learning on World Cup
Bangladesh cricket team havereturned home after a successful series. Bangladesh won the ODI series by 2-0against Ireland in Chelmsford, England. Najmul Hossain Shanto won the playe
I think our team has a very good chance in this World Cup: Shakib
17 crore people of Bangladeshhave very big dreams about the 2023 ODI World Cup. This year's team isconsidered to be the best World Cup team in the history of Bangladesh in termsof
This was probably my last match in England: Tamim after Ireland series
Bangladesh's tour of England is thelast for now. The Tigers are returning home after defeating Ireland 2-0 in theseries. Captain Tamim Iqbal scored a great fifty in the last match.
The way Hasan is bowling now is world-class: Tamim
Bangladesh won the last match of theIreland series by 5 runs. Bangladesh had the last laugh in the dramatic match. PacerHasan Mahmud caught attention separately in death bowling.No
Shanto is a great team man: Tamim
Bangladesh beat Ireland 2-0 in athrilling series. Najmul Hossain Shanto won the player of the series award forhis excellent batting throughout the series. He also scored a great ce
Yesterday, I was thinking I'd get five wickets: Mustafizur after match-winning performance
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahmanis the one who rocked the cricket world with his debut, it is natural thateveryone has sky-high expectations. However, Mustafizur is not in the be
Mahmudullah, Afif, Yasir all in World Cup squad plan, says Tamim
Bangladesh ended the Irelandseries by winning 2-0. The batting struggled a bit towards the end in thisseries as well. The old question of who will be taken to the World Cup as afin
Shanto becoming an allrounder would be great: Tamim
Bangladesh won the three-matchODI series against Ireland yesterday by 2-0. They grabbed a 4-run win in thelast match of the series. Najmul Hossain Shanto, who bowls rarely in the n
Tamim praises pacers for dramatic 5-run win against Ireland
Bangladesh have secured win inthe last match of the series against Ireland on Sunday (May 14). They won theseries by 2-0 with a 5-run win in the third match of the three-match ODIs
Live: Ireland field first, Bangladesh hand debut to Rony and Mrittunjoy
Ireland have won the toss andelected to field first in the last match of the three-match ODI series againstBangladesh on Sunday (May 14) at Chelmsford. Bangladesh are 1-0 ahead in
Tickets of Ireland-Bangladesh third ODI sold out
In the third ODI in Chelmsford,the whole stadium will be full of Bangladeshi people. All the tickets havealready been sold one day before the match.Currently, there is no part ofth