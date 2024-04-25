DPL News
Miraz is unlucky: Rony on Miraz's exclusion from T20 World Cup plan
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and RonyTalukdar delivered impressive performances for Mohammedan on Thursday, April25. Against a formidable side like Prime Bank Cricket Club, Rony produced anu
Mohammedan aim to finish DPL as runner-up
In the unlikely event thatAbahani triumph in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Mohammedan, Abahani's bitterrival, will compete for the Super League's runner-up spot. Even still, befo
Imrul Kayes not thinking about national team now
Imrul Kayes is still the biggestname in domestic cricket at 37 years old. Even though he isn't on the nationalteam, he frequently displays surprise in the domestic teams. This time
Sujon praises Taskin and Shoriful's bowling performances
Two of Bangladesh's top pacersare Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. In the Dhaka Premier League’s (DPL)current season, both are on the Abahani team. Their coach is Khaled MahmudSujo
Bijoy's fantastic hundred hands Abahani a comfortable win
Abahani Limited crashed Gazi Group by 7 wickets on Saturday (30th March) in Dhaka Premier League (DPL). Infront of the formidable bowling lineup of Abahani, barring Mehdy Maruf no
It is a good platform for me: Bijoy after scoring another century in DPL
Abahani Limited's opener AnamulHaque Bijoy hit a brilliant hundred against Gazi Group Cricketers. Thisright-handed player won the game by scoring a hundred runs and then left thepi
Playing well is more challenging now: Saifuddin
Mohammad Saifuddin became man ofthe match after winning the match for Abahani Limited in DPL. Saifuddin contributedwith bat and ball in the match to beat City Club. According to Sa
I think Mustafizur is starting to have a good time again: Taskin
Mustafizur Rahman made a greatstart in the first match for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL)2024. Taskin Ahmed, a teammate of the national team, is happy to se
Dhaka Premier League's (DPL) 2023-2024 season will start from 11th March
Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2023-2024 season's schedule has been released today for all the 3 rounds. This season will be commenced from 11th March. In every round, 12 teams will pl
Shakib changes his team in DPL
DPL (Dhaka Premier League) isgoing to start. With the new season ahead, the team change has also started. Itwas already known that Shakib could change the team. Shakib changed the
Shakib Al Hasan to leave Mohammeden, join new team in DPL
The country's cricket poster boyShakib Al Hasan regularly participates in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL)despite his busy schedule, although he gets a chance to play very few matche
Bijoy is still in our thinking: Abdur Razzak
Anamul Haque Bijoy returned tothe Bangladesh national team after scoring a record number of runs in the DhakaPremier League (DPL) last year. This year, Bijoy also shined but Naim S