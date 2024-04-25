
DPL News
Miraz is unlucky: Rony on Miraz's exclusion from T20 World Cup plan

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and RonyTalukdar delivered impressive performances for Mohammedan on Thursday, April25. Against a formidable side like Prime Bank Cricket Club, Rony produced anu

Mohammedan aim to finish DPL as runner-up

In the unlikely event thatAbahani triumph in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Mohammedan, Abahani's bitterrival, will compete for the Super League's runner-up spot. Even still, befo

Imrul Kayes not thinking about national team now

Imrul Kayes is still the biggestname in domestic cricket at 37 years old. Even though he isn't on the nationalteam, he frequently displays surprise in the domestic teams. This time

Sujon praises Taskin and Shoriful's bowling performances

Two of Bangladesh's top pacersare Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. In the Dhaka Premier League’s (DPL)current season, both are on the Abahani team. Their coach is Khaled MahmudSujo

Bijoy's fantastic hundred hands Abahani a comfortable win

Abahani Limited crashed Gazi Group by 7 wickets on Saturday (30th March) in Dhaka Premier League (DPL). Infront of the formidable bowling lineup of Abahani, barring Mehdy Maruf no

It is a good platform for me: Bijoy after scoring another century in DPL

Abahani Limited's opener AnamulHaque Bijoy hit a brilliant hundred against Gazi Group Cricketers. Thisright-handed player won the game by scoring a hundred runs and then left thepi

Playing well is more challenging now: Saifuddin

Mohammad Saifuddin became man ofthe match after winning the match for Abahani Limited in DPL. Saifuddin contributedwith bat and ball in the match to beat City Club. According to Sa

I think Mustafizur is starting to have a good time again: Taskin

Mustafizur Rahman made a greatstart in the first match for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL)2024. Taskin Ahmed, a teammate of the national team, is happy to se

Dhaka Premier League's (DPL) 2023-2024 season will start from 11th March

Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2023-2024 season's schedule has been released today for all the 3 rounds. This season will be commenced from 11th March. In every round, 12 teams will pl

Shakib changes his team in DPL

DPL (Dhaka Premier League) isgoing to start. With the new season ahead, the team change has also started. Itwas already known that Shakib could change the team. Shakib changed the

Shakib Al Hasan to leave Mohammeden, join new team in DPL

The country's cricket poster boyShakib Al Hasan regularly participates in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL)despite his busy schedule, although he gets a chance to play very few matche

Bijoy is still in our thinking: Abdur Razzak

Anamul Haque Bijoy returned tothe Bangladesh national team after scoring a record number of runs in the DhakaPremier League (DPL) last year. This year, Bijoy also shined but Naim S

