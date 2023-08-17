Colombo Strikers News
Naseem Shah denies injury rumours, says he's fit
Colombo Strikers pacer NaseemShah did not play in the important last match in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).After the start of the match, the news came out that he didn’t play due
Shakib-Litton's Galle qualify for playoffs eliminating Shoriful's Colombo in LPL
A bunch of Bangladeshi cricketershave been called up to the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this year. However, noteveryone is getting regular opportunities in the XI. Today Litton Das
He is our king and my skipper: Hasan reveals why didn't celebrate Babar's wicket in LPL
Fans were astonished that HasanAli did not celebrate when he took Babar Azam's wicket in the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2023. Hasan gave an interview after the game in which he disc
Galle Titans sign Litton Das in Lanka Premier League
Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das hasgot a call from the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The Bangladeshi superstar is setto fly to the island nation of Sri Lanka on the day of the Asia
Babar wanted Dickwella as captain: Colombo Strikers Coach
Colombo Strikers head coach Simon Helmot said Babar Azam would be a great asset to have as a support mechanism.Babar Azam's role goes beyond just playing cricket for the Colombo St
Towhid Hridoy leaves LPL in style
Jaffna Kings has returned to thewinning streak after losing 2 matches in a row in the Lanka Premier League(LPL). Bangladesh cricketer Towhid Hridoy also played a major role in thet
I just absolutely love Babar Azam, wanna marry him: Ramiz Raja
Former Pakistani cricketer andformer head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja praised BabarAzam's performance in the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2023 campaign in SriLa
I had told him to participate in the LPL: Babar Azam's father
Had there not been any advicefrom his father, the Pakistani captain Babar Azam would not have been playingthe Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka, but instead would have beenpl
Vaas reveals why Babar Azam isn't leading the Colombo Strikers in LPL 2023
Colombo Strikers bowling coach Chaminda Vaas has revealed the reason why Babar Azam is not leading the franchise in the current Lanka Premier League (LPL).Chaminda Vaas, the Colomb
Niroshan Dickwella named as captain of Colombo Strikers for upcoming season of LPL
The Colombo Strikers announced that highly experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella will lead the Colombo Strikers in the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL).The Colombo Stri
Imam ul Haq joins Colombo Strikers in LPL 2023
Colombo Strikers have signed opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq for the upcoming Lanka Premier League season. The Pakistan cricketer has replaced Ireland's wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tuck
Lanka Premier League 2023 set to commence on July 30
On Sunday, June 18, Sri LankaCricket (SLC) finally released the long-awaited schedule for the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2023. The fourth season of the LPL will get off on July 30 a