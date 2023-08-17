
Colombo Strikers News
thumb

Naseem Shah denies injury rumours, says he's fit

Colombo Strikers pacer NaseemShah did not play in the important last match in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).After the start of the match, the news came out that he didn’t play due

thumb

Shakib-Litton's Galle qualify for playoffs eliminating Shoriful's Colombo in LPL

A bunch of Bangladeshi cricketershave been called up to the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this year. However, noteveryone is getting regular opportunities in the XI. Today Litton Das

thumb

He is our king and my skipper: Hasan reveals why didn't celebrate Babar's wicket in LPL

Fans were astonished that HasanAli did not celebrate when he took Babar Azam's wicket in the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2023. Hasan gave an interview after the game in which he disc

thumb

Galle Titans sign Litton Das in Lanka Premier League

Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das hasgot a call from the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The Bangladeshi superstar is setto fly to the island nation of Sri Lanka on the day of the Asia

thumb

Babar wanted Dickwella as captain: Colombo Strikers Coach

Colombo Strikers head coach Simon Helmot said Babar Azam would be a great asset to have as a support mechanism.Babar Azam's role goes beyond just playing cricket for the Colombo St

thumb

Towhid Hridoy leaves LPL in style

Jaffna Kings has returned to thewinning streak after losing 2 matches in a row in the Lanka Premier League(LPL). Bangladesh cricketer Towhid Hridoy also played a major role in thet

thumb

I just absolutely love Babar Azam, wanna marry him: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistani cricketer andformer head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja praised BabarAzam's performance in the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2023 campaign in SriLa

thumb

I had told him to participate in the LPL: Babar Azam's father

Had there not been any advicefrom his father, the Pakistani captain Babar Azam would not have been playingthe Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka, but instead would have beenpl

thumb

Vaas reveals why Babar Azam isn't leading the Colombo Strikers in LPL 2023

Colombo Strikers bowling coach Chaminda Vaas has revealed the reason why Babar Azam is not leading the franchise in the current Lanka Premier League (LPL).Chaminda Vaas, the Colomb

thumb

Niroshan Dickwella named as captain of Colombo Strikers for upcoming season of LPL

The Colombo Strikers announced that highly experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella will lead the Colombo Strikers in the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL).The Colombo Stri

thumb

Imam ul Haq joins Colombo Strikers in LPL 2023

Colombo Strikers have signed opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq for the upcoming Lanka Premier League season. The Pakistan cricketer has replaced Ireland's wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tuck

thumb

Lanka Premier League 2023 set to commence on July 30

On Sunday, June 18, Sri LankaCricket (SLC) finally released the long-awaited schedule for the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2023. The fourth season of the LPL will get off on July 30 a

