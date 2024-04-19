
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Abahani Limited News
thumb

Mohammedan aim to finish DPL as runner-up

In the unlikely event thatAbahani triumph in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Mohammedan, Abahani's bitterrival, will compete for the Super League's runner-up spot. Even still, befo

thumb

Litton joins Abahani after a break

At the end of the Sri Lankaseries, Bangladesh star cricketer Litton Das took a break. After that break, hefinally joined his team Abahani in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). 10 roun

thumb

Naim Sheikh notches up hundred amidst umpire controversy

Naim Sheikh brought up his first hundred of the ongoing season of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (15th April). Despite the umpire controversy in his innings, Naim Sheikh had

thumb

Rest, break will help Litton to regain form, believes Abahani

Litton Das has been in off form sincea long time. Be it national team or domestic cricket. Following the Test seriesagainst Sri Lanka, he is expected to make his comeback to the Dh

thumb

"My Abahani is now strong from your national team"

Abahani's team has consistentlyperformed well in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). But this time, it appearslike this year's squad has outdone the previous one. The national team'sst

thumb

It is a good platform for me: Bijoy after scoring another century in DPL

Abahani Limited's opener AnamulHaque Bijoy hit a brilliant hundred against Gazi Group Cricketers. Thisright-handed player won the game by scoring a hundred runs and then left thepi

thumb

Playing well is more challenging now: Saifuddin

Mohammad Saifuddin became man ofthe match after winning the match for Abahani Limited in DPL. Saifuddin contributedwith bat and ball in the match to beat City Club. According to Sa

thumb

Saifuddin not in a hurry to make comeback for national team

Bangladesh all-rounder MohammadSaifuddin was not on the field at the start of the BPL. When he returned frominjury, the return was eye-catching. However, Saifuddin was not included

thumb

Bijoy is still in our thinking: Abdur Razzak

Anamul Haque Bijoy returned tothe Bangladesh national team after scoring a record number of runs in the DhakaPremier League (DPL) last year. This year, Bijoy also shined but Naim S

thumb

I always like to be in the present: Afif not interested to talk about national team return

Abahani Limited won the DhakaPremier League (DPL) for the 22nd time. Afif Hossain was seen in the role of a finisherin the unofficial final against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club yest

thumb

Sohan hopeful of returning to national team again

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batterNurul Hasan Sohan dreams of returning to the national team again. He even wantsto be in the ODI World Cup team.Sohan has spent a great seasonwith the

thumb

Naim Sheikh sets new record in domestic cricket

Last year Anamul Haque Bijoy setthe world record for most runs in a List 'A' cricket tournament. This time NaimSheikh made the second-highest run record. Bijoy and Naim were teamma

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.