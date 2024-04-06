
  Alex Carey Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Alex Carey Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Alex Carey
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born27th Aug, 1991
Age32 years, 15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches25713810711874
Innings36632693112122
Not Out4115101412
Runs10031789233235134393673
High Score11110637101128143
Average31.3434.4011.0928.3235.0933.39
Strike Rate57.5788.60108.37127.8488.1759.12
100S110236
50S580132020
6S6187643826
4S10916419224356418
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 25713810711874
Innings 000000
overs 000000
Runs 000000
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Alex Carey"
thumb

"Steve Smith Opens Up About Challenges as Test Opener After David Warner's Retirement"

The legendary Australian cricketer Steve Smith recently talked about the difficulties he's had adjusting to his new position as a Test opener. David Warner's decision to retire fro

thumb

Carey, Cummins, Marsh ace tough chase at Christchurch to whitewash Kiwis

Australia crashed New Zealand by 3 wickets and whitewashed the blackcaps in their own backyard. Alex Carey's match winning 98*, Mitchell Marsh's thumping 80 and Pat Cummins ice coo

thumb

Australia declare innings despite 35 runs behind West Indies on second day

West Indies ended the second daywith a lead of 35 runs against Australia in the Gabba Test. West Indies wereall out for 311 runs in the first innings. In reply, Australia declared

thumb

Khawaja, Labuschagne, Carey available for BBL after Pakistan Tests

During the little window of timethat exists between the Pakistan and West Indies Test series, Usman Khawaja,Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey have been made available for theirres

thumb

ICC changes stumping, concussion substitute rules to avoid loopholes

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has brought some changes in the playing conditions in all formats in thenew year. Significantly, the ICC has resolved a problem that has been

thumb

Australia name squad for first Pakistan Test as Warner set to retire from Test cricket

Australia have named a 14-playermen’s squad for the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth starting onDecember 14.Australia's selectors made noshocks, picking 10 of the 11 play

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

England's Massive Loss Swings the Pendulum in Men's World Cup Standings

A few setbacks, a few comebacks and a couple of upsets made the points table intensely confusing.However, England’s agonizing defeat against Proteas has pushed them a

thumb

Live: Australia bowl first against South Africa

Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday (October 12).Australia have made two changesto their side which lost to India in th

thumb

One expelled and two suspended by MCC following Ashes battle with Australia

After months of investigation,the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has expelled the member at the center of thealtercations with Australian players at Lord's during the second Ashes T

thumb

Heinrich Klassen's record breaking 175 crush Australia to square the series by 2-2

South Africa powered to a massive victory of 164 runs on Saturday (16th September). Heinrich Klassen's record breaking 174 and Millers quick-fire 82 helped them post a mammoth 416

thumb

They’re rough: Usman Khawaja about English crowds

Australia opening batter UsmanKhawaja has spoken out against the negative energy emanating from Englishspectators in the Ashes 2023.Three MCC players were punishedafter an altercat

Latest News

