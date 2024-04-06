Alex Carey Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|27th Aug, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|25
|71
|38
|107
|118
|74
|Innings
|36
|63
|26
|93
|112
|122
|Not Out
|4
|11
|5
|10
|14
|12
|Runs
|1003
|1789
|233
|2351
|3439
|3673
|High Score
|111
|106
|37
|101
|128
|143
|Average
|31.34
|34.40
|11.09
|28.32
|35.09
|33.39
|Strike Rate
|57.57
|88.60
|108.37
|127.84
|88.17
|59.12
|100S
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|50S
|5
|8
|0
|13
|20
|20
|6S
|6
|18
|7
|64
|38
|26
|4S
|109
|164
|19
|224
|356
|418
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|25
|71
|38
|107
|118
|74
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Alex Carey"
"Steve Smith Opens Up About Challenges as Test Opener After David Warner's Retirement"
The legendary Australian cricketer Steve Smith recently talked about the difficulties he's had adjusting to his new position as a Test opener. David Warner's decision to retire fro
Carey, Cummins, Marsh ace tough chase at Christchurch to whitewash Kiwis
Australia crashed New Zealand by 3 wickets and whitewashed the blackcaps in their own backyard. Alex Carey's match winning 98*, Mitchell Marsh's thumping 80 and Pat Cummins ice coo
Australia declare innings despite 35 runs behind West Indies on second day
West Indies ended the second daywith a lead of 35 runs against Australia in the Gabba Test. West Indies wereall out for 311 runs in the first innings. In reply, Australia declared
Khawaja, Labuschagne, Carey available for BBL after Pakistan Tests
During the little window of timethat exists between the Pakistan and West Indies Test series, Usman Khawaja,Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey have been made available for theirres
ICC changes stumping, concussion substitute rules to avoid loopholes
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has brought some changes in the playing conditions in all formats in thenew year. Significantly, the ICC has resolved a problem that has been
Australia name squad for first Pakistan Test as Warner set to retire from Test cricket
Australia have named a 14-playermen’s squad for the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth starting onDecember 14.Australia's selectors made noshocks, picking 10 of the 11 play
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
England's Massive Loss Swings the Pendulum in Men's World Cup Standings
A few setbacks, a few comebacks and a couple of upsets made the points table intensely confusing.However, England’s agonizing defeat against Proteas has pushed them a
Live: Australia bowl first against South Africa
Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday (October 12).Australia have made two changesto their side which lost to India in th
One expelled and two suspended by MCC following Ashes battle with Australia
After months of investigation,the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has expelled the member at the center of thealtercations with Australian players at Lord's during the second Ashes T
Heinrich Klassen's record breaking 175 crush Australia to square the series by 2-2
South Africa powered to a massive victory of 164 runs on Saturday (16th September). Heinrich Klassen's record breaking 174 and Millers quick-fire 82 helped them post a mammoth 416
They’re rough: Usman Khawaja about English crowds
Australia opening batter UsmanKhawaja has spoken out against the negative energy emanating from Englishspectators in the Ashes 2023.Three MCC players were punishedafter an altercat