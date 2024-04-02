
Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal
NationalitySri Lanka
Role
Born18th Nov, 1989
Age34 years, 8 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches7615768188251148
Innings13714261173229251
Not Out15217263131
Runs5295385410624403664810796
High Score20611166101119354
Average43.4031.8519.6629.9533.5749.07
Strike Rate49.6274.24103.60120.5977.8858.92
100S144011030
50S25246284150
6S39432211797157
4S549262903984911114
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 7615768188251148
Innings 000013
overs 000016
Runs 0000118
wickets 000011
bestinning 1/11/13
bestmatch 1/11/13
Average 1.0018.00
econ 1.003.00
Strike Rate 6.036.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Dinesh Chandimal"
thumb

Dinesh Chandimal withdraws himself from squad in middle of second Test

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka meet inthe second Test in Chattogram. Sri Lanka became a team of 10 on the fourth day.Dinesh Chandimal withdrew his name midway through the Test. It is kno

thumb

Dinesh Chandimal's phone call surprises wonder boy

Sri Lanka's 10-year-old youngsterRishi Yudhan was over the moon when he received a congratulatory call fromformer skipper Dinesh Chandimal. Playing in an under-13 divisionII match

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia

Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba

thumb

Sri Lanka in commanding position after day 2 in Galle

Chandimal and Samarawickrama kept the truck goingChandimal and Samarawickrama added 183 runs together. Throughout the passage of play, both notched up their hundreds. They made sur

thumb

Mathews terrific century keeps SL in the driver's seat

When Sri Lanka started the day, they were in a spot to bother. They lost their nightwatchman Phrabhabat Jaysuriya earlier the day.But the veteran duo - Mathews and Chandimal batte

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga becomes first player to take hat-trick in LPL

Sri Lanka star spinner WaninduHasaranga's meteoric rise continues as he made history by taking the first hattrick by a bowler in Lanka Premier League (LPL). On Tuesday, December 6

thumb

Asalanka, Wellalage guide Sri Lanka to level series with a record-chase

Sri Lanka have tied the three-matchODI series by 1-1 at home against Afghanistan by chasing a record target in Pallekeleon Wednesday (November 30). Young Dunith Wellalage and Chari

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Chameera, Kumara back in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad

Sri Lanka have named a 15-memberstrong squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Friday (September 16). They havekept most of the players from the squad for Asia Cup which brought th

thumb

Chandimal returns in Sri Lanka's squad for Asia Cup

The tournament host Sri Lanka havefinally announced the squad for the Asia Cup. India and Pakistan have announced15-member squads and Bangladesh and Afghanistan have announced 17-m

thumb

SLC vice president throws party for the last winning Test squad

Jayantha Dharmadasa, the vicepresident of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, who felicitated Angelo Mathewson his 100th Test appearance (against Pakistan at Galle) last month threw

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

