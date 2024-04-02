Dinesh Chandimal
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Born
|18th Nov, 1989
|Age
|34 years, 8 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|76
|157
|68
|188
|251
|148
|Innings
|137
|142
|61
|173
|229
|251
|Not Out
|15
|21
|7
|26
|31
|31
|Runs
|5295
|3854
|1062
|4403
|6648
|10796
|High Score
|206
|111
|66
|101
|119
|354
|Average
|43.40
|31.85
|19.66
|29.95
|33.57
|49.07
|Strike Rate
|49.62
|74.24
|103.60
|120.59
|77.88
|58.92
|100S
|14
|4
|0
|1
|10
|30
|50S
|25
|24
|6
|28
|41
|50
|6S
|39
|43
|22
|117
|97
|157
|4S
|549
|262
|90
|398
|491
|1114
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|76
|157
|68
|188
|251
|148
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|bestinning
|1/1
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/1
|1/13
|Average
|1.00
|18.00
|econ
|1.00
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|6.0
|36.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Dinesh Chandimal"
Dinesh Chandimal withdraws himself from squad in middle of second Test
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka meet inthe second Test in Chattogram. Sri Lanka became a team of 10 on the fourth day.Dinesh Chandimal withdrew his name midway through the Test. It is kno
Dinesh Chandimal's phone call surprises wonder boy
Sri Lanka's 10-year-old youngsterRishi Yudhan was over the moon when he received a congratulatory call fromformer skipper Dinesh Chandimal. Playing in an under-13 divisionII match
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia
Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba
Sri Lanka in commanding position after day 2 in Galle
Chandimal and Samarawickrama kept the truck goingChandimal and Samarawickrama added 183 runs together. Throughout the passage of play, both notched up their hundreds. They made sur
Mathews terrific century keeps SL in the driver's seat
When Sri Lanka started the day, they were in a spot to bother. They lost their nightwatchman Phrabhabat Jaysuriya earlier the day.But the veteran duo - Mathews and Chandimal batte
Wanindu Hasaranga becomes first player to take hat-trick in LPL
Sri Lanka star spinner WaninduHasaranga's meteoric rise continues as he made history by taking the first hattrick by a bowler in Lanka Premier League (LPL). On Tuesday, December 6
Asalanka, Wellalage guide Sri Lanka to level series with a record-chase
Sri Lanka have tied the three-matchODI series by 1-1 at home against Afghanistan by chasing a record target in Pallekeleon Wednesday (November 30). Young Dunith Wellalage and Chari
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Chameera, Kumara back in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad
Sri Lanka have named a 15-memberstrong squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Friday (September 16). They havekept most of the players from the squad for Asia Cup which brought th
Chandimal returns in Sri Lanka's squad for Asia Cup
The tournament host Sri Lanka havefinally announced the squad for the Asia Cup. India and Pakistan have announced15-member squads and Bangladesh and Afghanistan have announced 17-m
SLC vice president throws party for the last winning Test squad
Jayantha Dharmadasa, the vicepresident of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, who felicitated Angelo Mathewson his 100th Test appearance (against Pakistan at Galle) last month threw