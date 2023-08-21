
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Lanka Premier League
Lanka Premier League News
thumb

Angelo Mathews plays key role as B-Love Kandy clinches LPL 2023 title

B-Love Kandy has clinched theLanka Premier League (LPL) for the first team by beating Dambulla Aura by 5wickets in the final on August 20 in Colombo. Before the final, Kandy hit wi

thumb

Shakib, Litton's Galle Titans out of LPL, B-Love Kandy reach final

B-Love Candy beat Galle Titans by34 runs in the second qualifier of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to reach thefinal. Two Bangladeshis Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan showed glimpse

thumb

Hassan Ali undergoes finger surgery during LPL 2023

Right arm pacer Hasan Ali has had finger surgery after suffering an injury while playing for Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) play-off game against Galle Titans.Paki

thumb

Shakib shines but Galle Titans loss first qualifier against Dambulla Aura

Shakib Al Hasan’s Galle Titanslost to Dambulla Aura by 6 wickets in the first qualifier of the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL). Shakib showed a good performance with the ball. Galle will

thumb

Naseem Shah denies injury rumours, says he's fit

Colombo Strikers pacer NaseemShah did not play in the important last match in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).After the start of the match, the news came out that he didn’t play due

thumb

Towhid Hridoy to rejoin Jaffna Kings if they reach the LPL final

Bangladesh young batter TowhidHridoy performed very well in the first foreign franchise league of his career.Jaffna Kings want him again even though he returned home midway from th

thumb

Sanath Jayasuriya expresses disappointment about LPL's wicket

Sri Lanka’s legendary all-rounderSanath Jayasuriya is disappointed after seeing the wickets of Colombo andPremadasa Stadium. He also expressed his displeasure in this regard to the

thumb

Shakib-Litton's Galle qualify for playoffs eliminating Shoriful's Colombo in LPL

A bunch of Bangladeshi cricketershave been called up to the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this year. However, noteveryone is getting regular opportunities in the XI. Today Litton Das

thumb

He is our king and my skipper: Hasan reveals why didn't celebrate Babar's wicket in LPL

Fans were astonished that HasanAli did not celebrate when he took Babar Azam's wicket in the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2023. Hasan gave an interview after the game in which he disc

thumb

Galle Titans sign Litton Das in Lanka Premier League

Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das hasgot a call from the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The Bangladeshi superstar is setto fly to the island nation of Sri Lanka on the day of the Asia

thumb

Babar wanted Dickwella as captain: Colombo Strikers Coach

Colombo Strikers head coach Simon Helmot said Babar Azam would be a great asset to have as a support mechanism.Babar Azam's role goes beyond just playing cricket for the Colombo St

thumb

Hridoy reveals how he hit a six off Shakib's delivery in LPL

Towhid Hridoy has returned homeafter a great season in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Hridoy's batting forJaffna Kings in LPL was quite eye-catching. The young batter played well

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.