Lanka Premier League News
Angelo Mathews plays key role as B-Love Kandy clinches LPL 2023 title
B-Love Kandy has clinched theLanka Premier League (LPL) for the first team by beating Dambulla Aura by 5wickets in the final on August 20 in Colombo. Before the final, Kandy hit wi
Shakib, Litton's Galle Titans out of LPL, B-Love Kandy reach final
B-Love Candy beat Galle Titans by34 runs in the second qualifier of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to reach thefinal. Two Bangladeshis Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan showed glimpse
Hassan Ali undergoes finger surgery during LPL 2023
Right arm pacer Hasan Ali has had finger surgery after suffering an injury while playing for Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) play-off game against Galle Titans.Paki
Shakib shines but Galle Titans loss first qualifier against Dambulla Aura
Shakib Al Hasan’s Galle Titanslost to Dambulla Aura by 6 wickets in the first qualifier of the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL). Shakib showed a good performance with the ball. Galle will
Naseem Shah denies injury rumours, says he's fit
Colombo Strikers pacer NaseemShah did not play in the important last match in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).After the start of the match, the news came out that he didn’t play due
Towhid Hridoy to rejoin Jaffna Kings if they reach the LPL final
Bangladesh young batter TowhidHridoy performed very well in the first foreign franchise league of his career.Jaffna Kings want him again even though he returned home midway from th
Sanath Jayasuriya expresses disappointment about LPL's wicket
Sri Lanka’s legendary all-rounderSanath Jayasuriya is disappointed after seeing the wickets of Colombo andPremadasa Stadium. He also expressed his displeasure in this regard to the
Shakib-Litton's Galle qualify for playoffs eliminating Shoriful's Colombo in LPL
A bunch of Bangladeshi cricketershave been called up to the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this year. However, noteveryone is getting regular opportunities in the XI. Today Litton Das
He is our king and my skipper: Hasan reveals why didn't celebrate Babar's wicket in LPL
Fans were astonished that HasanAli did not celebrate when he took Babar Azam's wicket in the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2023. Hasan gave an interview after the game in which he disc
Galle Titans sign Litton Das in Lanka Premier League
Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das hasgot a call from the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The Bangladeshi superstar is setto fly to the island nation of Sri Lanka on the day of the Asia
Babar wanted Dickwella as captain: Colombo Strikers Coach
Colombo Strikers head coach Simon Helmot said Babar Azam would be a great asset to have as a support mechanism.Babar Azam's role goes beyond just playing cricket for the Colombo St
Hridoy reveals how he hit a six off Shakib's delivery in LPL
Towhid Hridoy has returned homeafter a great season in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Hridoy's batting forJaffna Kings in LPL was quite eye-catching. The young batter played well