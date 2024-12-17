Mominul's rapid 52 with 5 fours and 3 sixes; Proves his T20 mettle

Opening the innings, Mominul Haque smashed a half-century, showcasing his class with an impressive knock. Despite his consistent performances, questions remain about why he doesn’t get the opportunities he deserves, especially in his peak career moments. Often labeled a Test specialist, Mominul once again proved his T20 potential with this innings, leaving fans and critics wondering why he isn’t a regular feature in Bangladesh’s premier franchise league. Can his abilities still be overlooked?