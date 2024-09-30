Muminul Haque expressed his satisfaction to Allah after scoring a hundred, got praise from Tamim Kohli | Mominul

Mominul Haque's stellar batting led him to a brilliant century, celebrated with warm wishes from partner Miraz. He then prostrated in gratitude to the Creator on the Kanpur ground. As teammates applauded in the dressing room, Mominul showcased his skill, calmly handling the challenges posed by Bumrah, Siraj, and Ashwin. This marked his 13th Test century. #MominulHaque #BangladeshCricket #IndvsBan #TestCentury #CricketHighlights