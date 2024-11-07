Do the cricketers understand the feelings of the fans? Speechless with such shame

After yet another disappointing defeat, cricket analyst Riasad Azim raises a heartfelt question: do the players truly understand the emotions of their fans? The crushing loss left fans speechless and disappointed, sparking a discussion on whether the team fully realizes the depth of support and expectations placed upon them. This defeat adds to the mounting frustration of Bangladeshi cricket fans #afgvsban #RiasadAzim #BangladeshCricket