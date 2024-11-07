
  • Do the cricketers understand the feelings of the fans? Speechless with such shame
Do the cricketers understand the feelings of the fans? Speechless with such shame

After yet another disappointing defeat, cricket analyst Riasad Azim raises a heartfelt question: do the players truly understand the emotions of their fans? The crushing loss left fans speechless and disappointed, sparking a discussion on whether the team fully realizes the depth of support and expectations placed upon them. This defeat adds to the mounting frustration of Bangladeshi cricket fans #afgvsban #RiasadAzim #BangladeshCricket

