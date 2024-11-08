Sure changes are coming to the eleven to save the series

Bangladesh is set to make some strategic changes in their lineup for the second ODI to bounce back in the series against Afghanistan. With issues in the opening partnership and middle-order collapses, the team is looking to strengthen its batting lineup. Mushfiqur Rahim’s injury has ruled him out, meaning a new wicketkeeper will take his place. Nasum Ahmed, eager for a comeback, could make it into the squad, and young pacer Nahid Rana dreams of his ODI debut. Let’s take a closer look at the players expected to make the starting eleven for this crucial match. #afgvsban #bangladeshcricket #bangladeshcricketteam