Bowling at 150 km/h will surely earn you wickets

Bangladesh’s fastest bowler, donning the national jersey, has made a remarkable mark in the Kingston Test, securing his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. This special talent, Nahid Rana, is already catching the eye of many, including the bowling coach. With his blistering pace, he has the potential to dismantle top-order batters and deliver match-winning performances whenever given the opportunity.