Bangladeshi pace king Nahid Rana surpasses Starc

Once, the term "medium" was often attached to the names of Bangladesh's fast bowlers, as the country was more known for its spin bowlers. Even legendary pacers struggled to generate speed. However, one pacer has now risen to become the second-fastest bowler in Test cricket from Bangladesh. Nahid Rana, the pace king of Bangladesh, is only behind Mark Wood in terms of speed. He has surpassed modern fast-bowling stars, including Australian legend Mitchell Starc, in terms of pace.