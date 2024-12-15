Simmons keeps his promise; Pace unit strengthened with Nahid Rana in T20 squad

Phil Simmons had hinted earlier that Nahid Rana might make his T20 debut soon. However, his name was missing from the initial squad announced for the T20 series. Now, the 22-year-old pacer has been included in the T20 squad. Having already played six Tests and three ODIs, this marks Rana's first call-up to the shortest format. After impressing in the longer formats, his T20 debut could finally happen on Caribbean soil, adding more firepower to the pace unit.