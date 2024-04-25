Will Jacks News
Will Jacks optimistic about RCB's IPL 2024 playoff chances
The current 2024 Indian PremierLeague (IPL) season has been a complete bust for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.With a record of one win and seven losses in the tournament, RCB has pla
Exploring the Possibilities: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure a Spot in the IPL 2024 Playoffs?"
RCB set the record for the highest all out total in T20 Cricket
Kolkata Knight Riders won a thriller at the Eden Gardens as they've beaten Royal Challengers Bangaluru by just 1 run on Sunday (21st April). Phil Salt's blitzkrieg 48, Shreyas Iyer
"Both Green and Maxwell are under pressure"- Tom Moody underlines on how RCB can fit Will Jacks
It's been a barren run so far for Royal Challengers Bangaluru in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Barring Virat Kohli, the batting lineup has been insipid for RCB.
Will Jacks blistering hundred crashes Chattogram Challengers by 73 runs
Cumilla Victorians thumped Chattogram Challengers by a massive margin of 73 runs on Tuesday (13th February) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Will Jacks magnificent 108
Debutant Sam Hain, Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed star in England's comprehensive victory over Ireland
England have beaten Ireland by 48 runs in the second ODI on Saturday (23rd September). Will Jacks glorious 94 and the debutant Sam Hain's swashbuckling 89 followed by some witty bo
Moeen Ali mulling Test return following England Ashes call
Moeen Ali is contemplating aninvitation from England to come out of retirement and replace the injured JackLeach in the Ashes.In the next 48 hours, theall-rounder will determine wh
Bangladesh-born cricketer Arafat Bhuiyan makes dream debut in County Championship
Bangladesh-born cricketer ArafatBhuiyan made a headline in the country after being called up to the CountyChampionship. This time his debut in the county is more hyped. Arafat is h
Reece Topley ruled out of IPL 2023
English pacer Reece Topley hasbeen ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He injured his shoulder inthe first match against Mumbai Indians on April 2. RCB won the toss and b
RCB named Michael Bracewell as the replacement for Will Jacks in the upcoming IPL
New Zealand all rounder Michael Bracewell is named as the replacement of English batter Will Jacks, who was ruled out of Cricket due to his muscle injury during the series against
Will Jacks ruled out of IPL 2023 due to muscle injury
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have suffered a major blow ahead of the 2023 IPL as all-rounder Will Jacks is set to miss the full season through injury.Will Jacks has been ruled