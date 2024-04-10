
Wanindu Hasaranga News
thumb

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth replaces Hasaranga in Hyderabad

Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of IPL due to injury. Instead, another Lankan spinner, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth , has been added to the team by Sunrisers Hyde

thumb

SLC announces the complete schedule of Lankan Premier League 2024

The Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) has announced the fixture of Lankan Premier League 2024. The Lankan league is set to be commenced from Tuesday (2nd July) with the final will held on 2

thumb

Kamindu Mendis wins the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2024

Kamindu Mendis beat Irish talented pacer Mark Adair and Kiwi speedster Matt Henry to clinch the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for March 2024. Mendis became the third Sri Lank

thumb

IPL 2024: 3 players who can replace Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

Under Pat Cummins's leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad were doing well in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. But the 2016 edition champions suffered a major blow as one

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2024

Wanindu Hasaranga will not playin IPL 2024. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has notified the BCCI that the leg-spinneris injured and would be unable to participate in the league for Sunris

thumb

Hasaranga suspended from Bangladesh test series

Wanindu Hasaranga called his test retirement back to play two match test series against Bangladesh, which is set to be commenced from 22nd March. But he was found guilty of a code

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga returns from retirement as Sri Lanka announce test squad

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announces squad for the upcoming two match test series against Bangladesh. Wanindu Hasaranga has taken back his retirement and he's added to the test sq

thumb

Nissanka - Asalanka's record breaking 185 run stand level the series for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets on Friday (15th March) at ZACS, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Hundred from Pathum Nissanka and a fabulous 91 from Charith Asalanka helped th

thumb

Bangladesh win the toss and field first, Wanindu Hasaranga comes back

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and elected to field first in the third and decider of the 3 match T20I series. Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga comes

thumb

Matheesha Pathirana to miss the third T20I due to hamstring injury

Sri Lankan bowler Matheesha Pathirana will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh which will held on 9th March at Sylhet international Cricket stadium, Sylhet. The series

thumb

How to watch Bangladesh - Sri Lanka series live

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka series will be commenced from 4th March Sunday at Sylhet international Cricket stadium, Sylhet. The series will be starting with the T20I's. It'll be live t

thumb

Sri Lanka announces strong T20I squad for Bangladesh tour

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh starts from Monday 4th March. Skipper Wanindu Hasaranga will be back after two match suspension

