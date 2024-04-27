
Tristan Stubbs News
thumb

Jake Fraser-McGurk shines to hand Delhi another super win

Delhi Capitals have beaten Mumbai Indians by 10 runs on Saturday (27th April). Aussie prodigious youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk's monstrous 84 off just 27 balls and Tristan Stubbs' b

thumb

Delhi bowlers dismantle Gujrat Titans for a massive win

Delhi Capitals thrashed Gujrat Titans by 6 wickets on Wednesday (17th April) at the Ahmedabad. Delhi bowled stifled Gujrat batters at bay to bundle them out for a measly 89 runs. I

thumb

Riyan Parag's single handed demolition thumps Delhi by 12 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on Thursday (28th March). Riyan Parag's single handed demolition with a swashbuckling 84 off 45 balls and brilliant death bowling fr

thumb

Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title

Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema

thumb

South Africa announce three-format squads for India series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announcedthe Proteas' three-format squad for the bilateral series against India. Theannounced Test squad is led by Temba Bavuma, who has been rested

thumb

Bavuma, Markram, Miller dominate CSA awards nominess list

The nominees for the annual CSAAwards have been announced by Cricket South Africa in recognition of 'A Summerto Celebrate' from the 2022-23 season. Among the men's nominees for the

thumb

Shadab helps Pakistan to keep Pakistan's semi-final hopes alive

Pakistan have beaten South Africaby 33 runs in the crucial Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup onThursday (November 3). They have kept the hope of the semifinals alive wi

thumb

Rossouw's blistering century helps South Africa crush Bangladesh

Bangladesh have succumbed to amiserable defeat against South Africa in their second match of the ICC Men’sT20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 27) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

thumb

Rossouw-de Kock's record partnership gives Bangladesh huge target of 206 runs

South Africa have made a bigtotal of 205 runs with a great batting show by Rilee Rossouw and Quinton deKock against Bangladesh at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Rossouw smashes acent

thumb

South Africa register shameful record against India

Before the T20 World Cup, SouthAfrica have big worries about batting. They have recorded a shameful recordlosing five wickets for the fewest runs in T20I among the ICC full memberc

thumb

Hasaranga denied NOC to play in The Hundred 2022

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has not givenNOC to Wanindu Hasaranga to play in England's domestic tournament The Hundred.As a result, this star leg-spinner had to leave the contract of £

thumb

WATCH: South Africa's Stubbs takes a sensational catch against England

South Africa's promising young batsman Tristan Stubbs showed his brilliance on the field on Sunday (31 July), scoring an absolutely insane catch to sack England all-rounder Moeen A

