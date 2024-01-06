Shan Masood News
Pakistan gift special signed jersey to retiring David Warner
Pakistan gift special signed jersey to retiring David Warner
I want to see Rizwan as T20 captain, but mistakenly Shaheen became captain: Shahid Afridi
I want to see Rizwan as T20 captain, but mistakenly Shaheen became captain: Shahid Afridi
Pakistan cricket team presents Christmas gifts to Australian players
Pakistan cricket team presents Christmas gifts to Australian players
Shan Masood congratulates Babar Azam on reaching special milestone in Test cricket
Shan Masood congratulates Babar Azam on reaching special milestone in Test cricket
Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9
Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9
Shan Masood Moves to Karachi Kings for HBL PSL 9
Shan Masood Moves to Karachi Kings for HBL PSL 9
We will make an effort to produce positive results: Masood ahead of Australia tour
We will make an effort to produce positive results: Masood ahead of Australia tour
Pakistan's strongest batting line-up is coming to Australia, says Usman Khawaja
Pakistan's strongest batting line-up is coming to Australia, says Usman Khawaja
Shan Masood reveals Pakistan's batting order for Australia tour
Shan Masood reveals Pakistan's batting order for Australia tour
Javed Miandad prefers Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain over Shan Masood
Javed Miandad prefers Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain over Shan Masood
Pakistan announce squad for Australia Test series
Pakistan announce squad for Australia Test series
Babar Azam is still the leader of the team, says Shan Masood
Babar Azam is still the leader of the team, says Shan Masood