
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Rob Key News
thumb

Jofra Archer in contention for T20 World Cup

England pacer Jofra Archer mayparticipate in the T20 World Cup this year, but he will not play test cricketagain until 2025, per England managing director Rob Key.Archer's 2023 cam

thumb

Andrew Flintoff joins England’s backroom staff for T20 World Cup 2024

Andrew Flintoff has been added toEngland's coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Just before the WorldCup, Flintoff will be in the English coaching staff in the T20 series

thumb

Jonny Bairstow unsure of his role as wicket-keeper in India

Jonny Bairstow's fitnessstruggled throughout 2023, and at one point he appeared to be declared out forthe entire season. His fortunes, however, transformed, and he returned for the

thumb

England to hire Kieron Pollard in coaching staff for T20 World Cup 2024

The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) is going to add former West Indies captain Pollard to the coachingpanel ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.Pollard is called the peddler

thumb

Jofra Archer surprises ECB with shock comeback for Barbados school team

England pacer Jofra Archer iscurrently unable to play international cricket due to injury. Even he’s notnamed in the IPL 2024 auction list. But Archer is playing school cricket for

thumb

Stokes opens up on possible comeback in ODIs from retirement

In addition to T20 cricket,England are the current world champion in ODI. Ben Stokes was the hero of the2019 World Cup final victory. With a year to go before another ODI World Cup

thumb

Luke Wright named as England men's selector

Former England all-rounder LukeWright has been appointed as the new England Men's selector. Wright will shareresponsibility for the selection of England's red- and white-ball teams

thumb

World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten becomes latest name to take England job

As Rob Key prepares to make hisfirst significant appointment as director of men's cricket, former South Africacricketer and successful coach Gary Kirsten is anticipated to be on th

thumb

England want Ricky Ponting as Test team coach

Former Australia captain RickyPonting is apparently being considered for the post of coaching England's Testsquad, with new Managing Director of England Men's Cricket Rob Key antic

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.