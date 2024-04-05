Rob Key News
Jofra Archer in contention for T20 World Cup
England pacer Jofra Archer mayparticipate in the T20 World Cup this year, but he will not play test cricketagain until 2025, per England managing director Rob Key.Archer's 2023 cam
Andrew Flintoff joins England’s backroom staff for T20 World Cup 2024
Andrew Flintoff has been added toEngland's coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Just before the WorldCup, Flintoff will be in the English coaching staff in the T20 series
Jonny Bairstow unsure of his role as wicket-keeper in India
Jonny Bairstow's fitnessstruggled throughout 2023, and at one point he appeared to be declared out forthe entire season. His fortunes, however, transformed, and he returned for the
England to hire Kieron Pollard in coaching staff for T20 World Cup 2024
The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) is going to add former West Indies captain Pollard to the coachingpanel ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.Pollard is called the peddler
Jofra Archer surprises ECB with shock comeback for Barbados school team
England pacer Jofra Archer iscurrently unable to play international cricket due to injury. Even he’s notnamed in the IPL 2024 auction list. But Archer is playing school cricket for
Stokes opens up on possible comeback in ODIs from retirement
In addition to T20 cricket,England are the current world champion in ODI. Ben Stokes was the hero of the2019 World Cup final victory. With a year to go before another ODI World Cup
Luke Wright named as England men's selector
Former England all-rounder LukeWright has been appointed as the new England Men's selector. Wright will shareresponsibility for the selection of England's red- and white-ball teams
World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten becomes latest name to take England job
As Rob Key prepares to make hisfirst significant appointment as director of men's cricket, former South Africacricketer and successful coach Gary Kirsten is anticipated to be on th
England want Ricky Ponting as Test team coach
Former Australia captain RickyPonting is apparently being considered for the post of coaching England's Testsquad, with new Managing Director of England Men's Cricket Rob Key antic