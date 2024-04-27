Rinku Singh News
Irfan Pathan thinks Kohli's opening role may open room for Dube and Rinku in playing XI
Former India all-rounder IrfanPathan believes that that Rinku Singh might not get a chance in the playing XIif Virat Kohli doesn't open the innings in the upcoming T20 World Cup. D
"He gave me the confidence"- Sunil Narine credits Gambhir for his resurgence as batter
Sunil Narine scored his maiden hundred of his T20 career against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday(16th April) and became the third KKR player to reach the three digit mark. Sunil Narine
Watch: Rinku Singh hammers Mitchell Starc for a huge six in KKR's practice game
Kolkata Knight Riders' star batsmanRinku Singh burst onto prominence after he smacked five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the IPL 2023 season to guide his team to a miraculous
"The first strength you see is the Indian batting contingent" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's strengths for IPL 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23, Saturday as they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at their fortress, Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be qu
Shamsi, Hendricks stars of South Africa's 1-0 lead against India
South Africa beat India by 5 wickets (DLS method) to take the lead 1-0 in the series on Wednesday (13th December) at George's Park, Gqeberha. Gerald Coetzee's 3 fer and Tabraiz Sha
I can see him playing in 50-over cricket going forward: Ashish Nehra on Rinku Singh
In a recent interview, AshishNehra, a former fast bowler for India and the current head coach of GujaratTitans, expressed his support for Rinku Singh to play all white-ball forms f
Suryakumar Yadav compares Rinku Singh with Indian legend
India's interim T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav couldn't be any happier upon seeing his teammates deliver their roles quite well in the ongoing T20I series against the Australian cri
Rinku Singh explains his role in India's batting order in T20Is
Rinku Singh once again hogged the limelight after his blistering batting display against Australia in the second T20I atGreenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The le
"I like finishing games" - Tilak Varma says he is learning from Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh shot into prominence when he struck five consecutive sixes off Yash Dhull's bowling in the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. KKR's batting sen
Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh star in India's thrilling win over Australia in first T20I
India beat Australia by wickets on Thursday (23rd November) at Vishakhapatnam. Suryakumar Yadav's merciless 80 off only 42 with Ishan Kishan's brilliant 58 from 39 deliveries took
Watch: Rinku Singh hammers 3 sixes in Super Over in T20 League
Rinku Singh has been making the headlines since last year, courtesy of his batting exploits. The aggressive left-handed batsman shot to prominence when he smacked five consecutive
Debutant Rinku Singh stars in India's thumping win over Ireland
India once again thumped Ireland by 33 runs on Sunday (20th August) at the Village, Dublin. Rinku Singh's blistering 38 with Ruturaj's fifty and Samson's 40 helped India win the se