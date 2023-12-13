Rangana Herath News
BCB demands a spin coach for all men's team, women's team, U19 team
Whoever comes as a spin coach,will have to work with all the teams of Bangladesh. Not only the national teambut in particular the under-19 team and women's team cricketers also nee
If you drop some chances, it could be costly: Herath
Catch miss means match miss -there is certainly nothing to introduce Bangladesh anew with this proverb. Thisis why Bangladesh missed the chance to win the 2019 World Cup match agai
To be honest they were 10 out of 10: Herath about Shakib and Miraz
Bangladesh spin coach RanganaHerath is happy with the spinners. The way Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy HasanMiraz bowled against the Afghans, Herath was impressed with them. Bangladesh
Bangladesh looking to adapt to Dharamsala outfield rather than complaining
Dharamshala's outfield is now indiscussion above everything else in the World Cup. More importantly, it hasmade the cricketers injury-prone at the very beginning of the World Cup.
Shakib Al Hasan makes another record in international cricket
Shakib Al Hasan writes a newworld record in the second ODI against Afghanistan on July 8 (Saturday). Shakibreached the milestone of 400 wickets at home by dismissing Afghanistan op
Shakib returns to bowling after recovering injury
Test and T20 captain Shakib AlHasan is not playing in Dhaka Test against Afghanistan due to injury. However,there is good news about Shakib during the Dhaka Test. After recovering
I don’t think Hathurusingha is strict, he is a fighter: Herath
Chandika Hathurusingha got thetitle of strict headmaster in Bangladesh cricket previously. The journey endedwith a stern temper. When Hathurusingha returned to Bangladesh with newr
I always like to see Hridoy, Shanto get involved with bowling: Herath
The practice of using part-timebowlers in cricket is long-standing. Not a specialist bowler but brings successwith the ball in his hands when the team need it. The example of Najmu
Rangana Herath to train HP spinners
The BCB High Performance (HP)unit camp has started with a 25-member team. And the spin bowling coach of the Bangladeshnational team and legendary spinner of Sri Lanka Rangana Herat
We need to get in there and fight hard: Bangladesh bowling coach Rangana Herath
Bangladesh are on the backfoot atthe end of the second day of the ongoing Chattogram Test against India. The Tigersare still 271 runs behind India.On the second day, the Tigers'bat
BCB appoints Hashan Tillakaratne as women's team head coach
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has appointed a new head coach for the women’s team after its failure in the AsiaCup at home. Former Sri Lankan cricketer Hashan Tillakaratne has been
The facilities we are getting here are in one word ‘the best’: Herath
Due to the influence of lowpressure, continuous rain was falling in the country, so the desired preparationfor the T20 World Cup was not going as planned for the Bangladesh cricket