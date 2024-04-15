
Nurul Hasan Sohan News
thumb

Sohan, Taibur star as Sheikh Jamal beat Partex Sporting Club by 5 wickets

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Partex Sporting Club by 5 wickets on Monday (15th April). Batting first, Partex Sporting Club's no one stood tall as their highest indvidual score

thumb

Magnificent innings from Rabbi - Sohan beat City Club by 40 runs

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club crashed City Club by 40 runs on Wednesday (20th March). Yasir Ali Rabbi and Nurul Hasan Sohan's glorious innings and brilliant bowling from Shakib Al Ha

thumb

Sohan slams hundred to thump Brothers Union by 121 runs

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Brothers Union by 121 runs on Sunday (17th March). Sheikh Jamal's wk batter Nurul Hasan Sohan smacked a fantastic century, he got assistant from Fa

thumb

Not Shakib, Sohan to lead Rangpur Riders in BPL 2024

Rangpur Riders will be led bywicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan Sohan in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). This wicket-keeping batter led Rangpur Riders in the last season

thumb

9 cricketers including Soumya, Sabbir, Mithun in PSL draft's silver category

21 Bangladeshis signed up in thePSL players’ draft. However, the complete list of who is in which category wasnot published. This time the PSL authorities have released the names o

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bat first against New Zealand, hand debut to Shahadat Hossain Dipu

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bat first in the first of a two-match Test series against NewZealand in Sylhet on November (28).Both sides have opted for a spin-dominate

thumb

Live: New Zealand bat first, Khaled Ahmed makes debut for Bangladesh

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladeshin the second of a three-match ODI series in Mirpur on Saturday (September 23).The first ODI was washed out

thumb

Soumya, Sohan's shadow team lost to Asian Games squad by 20 runs

The Asian Games squad won the practicematch against the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers. In this T20 format match, the shadowteam's innings stopped at 147 runs in response to the Asi

thumb

Tamim, Riyad, Soumya back in Litton-led Bangladesh squad for New Zealand series

Bangladesh have named a 15-membersquad for the upcoming ODI series at home against New Zealand. The mostnotable part of the side is former captain Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, a

thumb

Mominul, Yasir, Sohan, Mrittunjoy, Shoriful to be added in Bangladesh 'A' squad

Bangladesh 'A' team are fightingagainst West Indies 'A' team in Sylhet. After the first unofficial Test, theCaribbeans are giving a tough test to the Tigers in the second match as

thumb

Sohan hopeful of returning to national team again

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batterNurul Hasan Sohan dreams of returning to the national team again. He even wantsto be in the ODI World Cup team.Sohan has spent a great seasonwith the

thumb

Afif's quick-fire 60 aids Abahani clinch their 21st title in DPL

Abahani Limited yet again won the Dhaka Premier League. They won by 4 wickets against the defending champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club to win the title. Afif Hossain, Anamul Haq

