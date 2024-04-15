Nurul Hasan Sohan News
Sohan, Taibur star as Sheikh Jamal beat Partex Sporting Club by 5 wickets
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Partex Sporting Club by 5 wickets on Monday (15th April). Batting first, Partex Sporting Club's no one stood tall as their highest indvidual score
Magnificent innings from Rabbi - Sohan beat City Club by 40 runs
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club crashed City Club by 40 runs on Wednesday (20th March). Yasir Ali Rabbi and Nurul Hasan Sohan's glorious innings and brilliant bowling from Shakib Al Ha
Sohan slams hundred to thump Brothers Union by 121 runs
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Brothers Union by 121 runs on Sunday (17th March). Sheikh Jamal's wk batter Nurul Hasan Sohan smacked a fantastic century, he got assistant from Fa
Not Shakib, Sohan to lead Rangpur Riders in BPL 2024
Rangpur Riders will be led bywicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan Sohan in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). This wicket-keeping batter led Rangpur Riders in the last season
9 cricketers including Soumya, Sabbir, Mithun in PSL draft's silver category
21 Bangladeshis signed up in thePSL players’ draft. However, the complete list of who is in which category wasnot published. This time the PSL authorities have released the names o
Live: Bangladesh bat first against New Zealand, hand debut to Shahadat Hossain Dipu
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bat first in the first of a two-match Test series against NewZealand in Sylhet on November (28).Both sides have opted for a spin-dominate
Live: New Zealand bat first, Khaled Ahmed makes debut for Bangladesh
New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladeshin the second of a three-match ODI series in Mirpur on Saturday (September 23).The first ODI was washed out
Soumya, Sohan's shadow team lost to Asian Games squad by 20 runs
The Asian Games squad won the practicematch against the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers. In this T20 format match, the shadowteam's innings stopped at 147 runs in response to the Asi
Tamim, Riyad, Soumya back in Litton-led Bangladesh squad for New Zealand series
Bangladesh have named a 15-membersquad for the upcoming ODI series at home against New Zealand. The mostnotable part of the side is former captain Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, a
Mominul, Yasir, Sohan, Mrittunjoy, Shoriful to be added in Bangladesh 'A' squad
Bangladesh 'A' team are fightingagainst West Indies 'A' team in Sylhet. After the first unofficial Test, theCaribbeans are giving a tough test to the Tigers in the second match as
Sohan hopeful of returning to national team again
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batterNurul Hasan Sohan dreams of returning to the national team again. He even wantsto be in the ODI World Cup team.Sohan has spent a great seasonwith the
Afif's quick-fire 60 aids Abahani clinch their 21st title in DPL
Abahani Limited yet again won the Dhaka Premier League. They won by 4 wickets against the defending champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club to win the title. Afif Hossain, Anamul Haq