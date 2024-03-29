Mujeeb Ur Rahman News
IPL 2024: KKR ropes in 16-year-old Afghanistan cricketer as replacement of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, RR signed Keshav Maharaj replacing Prasidh Krishna
The two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders recently roped in Afghan off-spinner Allah Ghazanfar as a replacement for injured Mujeeb-ur-Rahman ahead of this edition of the Indian P
Rashid, Mujeeb back as Afghanistan announce a star studded squad for Ireland T20I series
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have announced their squad for the Ireland T20I series. Big names like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are back into the squad. Rashid Khan hasn’t
U-19 hero gets maiden call as Afghanistan announce their squad for Ireland ODI series
Afghanistan have announced their ODI squad for Ireland series after the one off test match. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan are still in recovery process, hence they'll not be in
Farooqi, Naveen, Mujeeb to receive restricted NOCs as ACB softens sanctions
On Monday, January 8th, theAfghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officially declared that sanctions againstthree players—Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman had beenmod
Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns to Afghanistan squad for India series
Finally, Mujeeb Ur Rahman hasbeen returned to the national team of Afghanistan. In the last few days, there hasbeen some apprehension about the future of Mujeeb in the national tea
BBL campaign of Mujeeb Ur Rahman concludes as ACB revokes his NOC
The No-Objection Certificate(NOC) that Mujeeb Ur Rahman had been playing for with the Melbourne Renegadesfor the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) has been withdrawn by theAfg
BBL Melbourne Derby: Mujeeb out due to NOC changes
A "change to hisNo-Objection Certificate (NOC) conditions" has resulted in Afghanistanspinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman being excluded from the next Big Bash League matchbetween Melbourne R
Naveen, Farooqi named in Afghanistan squad, Mujeeb misses out
The fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haqand Fazalhaq Farooqi have been selected for Afghanistan's Twenty20International series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, spinnerMujeeb
Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi to miss IPL 2024 as ACB decides not to grant them NOCs
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has penalized Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq forprioritizing personal interests over playing for Afghanistan. The cricket
Mujeeb Ur Rahman officially joins for PSL 2024 draft
Foreign players have registered for the HBL PSL Draft 2024 and will remain there until the start of the HBL PSL 9 Draft. Three more foreign players have registered for the HBL PSL
This was the best win: Afghanistan captain after historic win against England
Afghanistan captain HashmatullahShahidi gives credit to the openers after registering a historic win against Englandin the ODI World Cup on Sunday (October 15) in Delhi.It is said
Afghanistan dedicate World Cup victory to quake victims
A few days ago, an earthquakeseverely damaged Afghanistan. The country in South Asia has not yet recoveredfrom that setback. The Afghanistan cricket team brought smiles to the face