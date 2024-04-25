Mohammedan Sporting Club News
Miraz is unlucky: Rony on Miraz's exclusion from T20 World Cup plan
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and RonyTalukdar delivered impressive performances for Mohammedan on Thursday, April25. Against a formidable side like Prime Bank Cricket Club, Rony produced anu
Imrul - Nasum shine in Mohammedan's crashing victory
Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Brothers Union by 5 wickets on Friday (19th April). For Mohammedan, Nasum Ahmed and skipper Imrul Kayes were the stars behind this dominating win. Nas
Mohammedan aim to finish DPL as runner-up
In the unlikely event thatAbahani triumph in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Mohammedan, Abahani's bitterrival, will compete for the Super League's runner-up spot. Even still, befo
Mohammedan's aim is to be the runner-up
Abahani will win the title in the Dhaka Premier League - assuming this, the arch-rival Mohammedan will fight for the runner-up position in the Super League. Although the team is nu
Imrul Kayes not thinking about national team now
Imrul Kayes is still the biggestname in domestic cricket at 37 years old. Even though he isn't on the nationalteam, he frequently displays surprise in the domestic teams. This time
I am getting the result of these 2 years of effort: Abu Hider Rony
Abu Hider Rony has been on firewith the ball in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). At the expense of just 20runs, Mohammedan Sporting Club's pacer has claimed 7 wickets. Abu Hider'sou
Abu Hider's memorable spell shatters the records in DPL
Mohammedan Sporting Club bundled Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy for a paltry 40 runs on Saturday (6th April) in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) . Abu Hider Roni bowled hia career best
Shakib changes his team in DPL
DPL (Dhaka Premier League) isgoing to start. With the new season ahead, the team change has also started. Itwas already known that Shakib could change the team. Shakib changed the
Shakib Al Hasan to leave Mohammeden, join new team in DPL
The country's cricket poster boyShakib Al Hasan regularly participates in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL)despite his busy schedule, although he gets a chance to play very few matche
Mohammedan bring in Women's IPL cricketer Jasia Akhtar for DPL
Unlike the men's event, the DhakaPremier Division Women’s Cricket League (DPL) does not have many foreign cricketers.Although each team is allowed to play one foreign cricketer, mo
Dhananjaya and Kusal return to SL from Dhaka Premier League for fitness tests
Sri Lankan all-rounder (andpossible vice-captain on the forthcoming Bangladesh tour) Dhananjaya de Silvaand Kusal Mendis have returned (to Sri Lanka) from Bangladesh, where they we
Shakib to play for Legends of Rupganj in DPL
Shakib Al Hasan has also replacedhis team in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) following the departures ofMushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Shakib will join Mashrafe Bin Mortaza