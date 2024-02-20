Marufa Akter News
Marufa Akter wins Women's ODI Performance of the Year
2023 was a bittersweet year forBangladesh in men's cricket. Despite some memorable successes, the ODI WorldCup ended with a bitter taste. However, 2023 has been a breakthrough year
Marufa Akter nominated for ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
4 cricketers each have beennominated as emerging cricketers of 2023 in the men and women categories. Thereis also a Bangladeshi on the shortlist, in women's cricket. There is no na
Marufa, Rabeya in Women's Premier League 2024 Auction
2 cricketers from Bangladesh havebeen named in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. Marufa Akter and RabeyaKhan are the two cricketers who have given Bangladesh new prospects
Shorna Akter's 3 wicket haul and batters sensible batting help Bangladesh Women rank third in Asian Games 2023
Bangladesh Women crushed Pakistan Women by on Monday (25th September). Shorna Akter picked up three wickets and bowlers accompanied her perfectly to bundle Pakistan Women out for a
How can a legend of Harmanpreet Kaur stature do this to us: Nigar Sultana
Bangladesh women's team captainNigar Sultana and the rest of the team's cricketers were surprised by the behaviourof Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet's case has also beencriticized by
Bangladesh women's cricketer Marufa Akter passes SSC with GPA-4.06
Bangladesh women’s team cricketerMarufa Akter is successful on the field as well as off the field. Marufa gotGPA-4.06 in SSC and equivalent exam which was announced on Friday.Very
BCB announces to reward Tk 35 lakhs to Bangladesh women cricketers
Bangladesh women's team's successagainst India's women's team is a joy in the cricket arena. Bangladesh CricketBoard (BCB) has announced to award women cricketers this time. All in
Jemimah Rodrigues' all-rounder brilliance annihilates Bangladesh women to square the series
India Women registered a dominating victory over Bangladesh Women as they've 120 run victory and squared the series by 1-1 on Wednesday (19th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket
Marufa Akter's four wicket haul inspires Bangladesh win the first ODI and go 1-0 ahead of the series
Bangladesh Women have beaten India Women by a massive margin of 40 runs on Sunday (16th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.The match was reduced to 44 overs due
Bangladesh win big but eliminated from ICC U19 Women's World Cup
Bangladesh have finished the ICCU19 Women’s World Cup mission with a comfortable 5-wicket win against UAE onWednesday (January 25). Bangladesh finished third in the group despite t
Bangladesh include four U19 players in senior Women's T20 World Cup squad
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup isgoing on in South Africa, where Bangladesh are also participating. 4 cricketerswho are in the Bangladesh team in the U19 Women's World Cup have got
Bangladesh confirm second round in U19 Women's World Cup with another win
o With this victory, the second round has been confirmed for Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the toss andbatted first. Misty Saha was shaky from the start, though Afia Prottasha waslook