LQ vs PZ News
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator 2 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Lahore Qalandars meets Peshawar Zalmi Eliminator 2 of Pakistan Super League or PSL 2023 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium (March 17). The game starts at 7:00 p.m. local time.Lahore Qalan
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 15 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Lahore Qalandars (LAH) meets Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in match 15 of Pakistan Super League 2023. The game takes place on Sunday February 26 at 7:00 pm PST Local time.Match 15 of Pakist
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandar Won by 29 runs against Peshawar Zalmi
KARACHI: Fakhar Zaman and Bowler teamed up to help Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi in game number nine by 29 runs to propel their team into second place in the ongoing Pakis