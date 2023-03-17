
LQ vs PZ News
thumb

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator 2 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Lahore Qalandars meets Peshawar Zalmi Eliminator 2 of Pakistan Super League or PSL 2023 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium (March 17). The game starts at 7:00 p.m. local time.Lahore Qalan

thumb

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 15 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) meets Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in match 15 of Pakistan Super League 2023. The game takes place on Sunday February 26 at 7:00 pm PST Local time.Match 15 of Pakist

thumb

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandar Won by 29 runs against Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI: Fakhar Zaman and Bowler teamed up to help Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi in game number nine by 29 runs to propel their team into second place in the ongoing Pakis

