Joshua Little News
The first ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland has been abandoned due to rain
The first ODI between Bangladesh Vs Ireland were called off due to rain. The horror show from the opening battersAfter being put into bat first, Bangladesh had a barren start. The
Little's inclusion is a huge boost deems Irish skipper Andrew Bilbirnie
Joshua Little returns to Ireland squad after missing the Bangladesh tour for his IPL commitments. But the 23 year old ensured he'll be available for the home series against Banglad