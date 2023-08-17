Jaffna Kings News
Towhid Hridoy to rejoin Jaffna Kings if they reach the LPL final
Bangladesh young batter TowhidHridoy performed very well in the first foreign franchise league of his career.Jaffna Kings want him again even though he returned home midway from th
Galle Titans sign Litton Das in Lanka Premier League
Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das hasgot a call from the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The Bangladeshi superstar is setto fly to the island nation of Sri Lanka on the day of the Asia
Hridoy reveals how he hit a six off Shakib's delivery in LPL
Towhid Hridoy has returned homeafter a great season in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Hridoy's batting forJaffna Kings in LPL was quite eye-catching. The young batter played well
Towhid Hridoy receives praises and supports from David Miller in LPL
After a successful campaign inthe Lanka Premier League (LPL), Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy has returnedhome. Hridoy's performance was brilliant in almost every match for JaffnaK
Thank you Hridoy: Jaffna Kings after the Bangladesh batter leaves LPL
Lanka Premier League (LPL) team JaffnaKings have bid farewell to in-form batter Towhid Hridoy with a good wish poston Facebook. Hridoy was called 'brother' on behalf of the team, t
Towhid Hridoy leaves LPL in style
Jaffna Kings has returned to thewinning streak after losing 2 matches in a row in the Lanka Premier League(LPL). Bangladesh cricketer Towhid Hridoy also played a major role in thet
Towhid Hridoy to sacrifice LPL for national team
This is the era of franchisecricket. Many cricketers forget about the country and the team and dive intofranchise cricket in the illusion of so much money. But Bangladesh cricketer
Such things happen: Shanaka defends Shakib and other senior players after heavy defeat in LPL
Galle Titans did not have a goodday in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) yesterday. At the end of the match,questions were raised about the responsibility of the senior cricketers, bu
Hridoy, Gurbaz star in Jaffna Kings' win against Shakib's Galle Titans
In the Lanka Premier League (LPL),Towhid Hridoy's team Jaffna Kings register a dominant win against Shakib AlHasan's Galle Titans. Hridoy played an excellent innings of 44 runs off
Taskin, Hridoy get proposal to play in LPL
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed andyoung batter Towhid Hridoy have received an offer to play in the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL). But it depends on Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) whethe
Lanka Premier League 2023 set to commence on July 30
On Sunday, June 18, Sri LankaCricket (SLC) finally released the long-awaited schedule for the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2023. The fourth season of the LPL will get off on July 30 a
Jaffna Kings Beats Kandy Falcons and qualify for final of LPL
In a game interrupted by rain, defending champions Jaffna Kings defeated Kandy Falcons by 24 runs by D/L method in Qualifier 1 at R Premadasa Stadium, here on Wednesday in the ongo