Jasprit Bumrah fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah hasbeen punished for breaching level one of the ICC Code of Conduct in the openingTest between India and England in Hyderabad. Ollie Pope played anunforg
Maruf Mridha fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
The ICC U19 World Cup is underway in South Africa. So far Bangladesh have won and lost 1 match in two matches. But this time Bangladesh team got a bad news. They are currently thir
Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels hit with long-term ban for breach
Former West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after he was found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's (ECB) anti-corruption c
Rahmanullah Gurbaz reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach
Afghanistan got a historicvictory in the match against England in the World Cup. In that match, Afghanistanopener Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a great innings of 80 runs from 57 balls
UAE pacer Junaid Siddique fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
United Arab Emirates (UAE) pacerJunaid Siddique has been punished for breaking the ICC rules in the recentlyconcluded T20I series against New Zealand. A fine of 25 percent of the m
Nicholas Pooran penalized for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Hero of West Indies' two-wicketwin against India in Monday's second T20 International, wicket-keeper batter NicholasPooran, has been fined 15 percent of his match money for publicl
Asitha Fernando reprimanded for aggressive celebration of Saud Shakeel dismissal
Sri Lanka fast bowler AsithaFernando has been penalized for misconduct on the third day of the ongoing Testmatch against Pakistan. A demerit point has also been added next to his n
Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Jonathan Trott has had a busytime on the Bangladesh tour. In addition to training the Afghans, he had todeal with the media had to be regularly dealt with. This time the news of th
25% fine for this is a bit of 'overspin', Hogg criticizes ICC for Moeen's punishment
Former Australian spinner BradHogg believes Moeen Ali's fine for using drying agent is a bit of 'overspin'.According to him, Moeen could have used it secretly if he wanted.The inci
Moeen Ali penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
The first match of the Ashesseries is underway. England all-rounder Moeen Ali returned to Test cricketafter almost two years with this match. But after using "a drying agent onhis
Kohli fined for violating the code of conduct during CSK clash
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his side's match against Chennai Super Kin
Hasaranga reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Sri Lanka all-rounder WaninduHasaranga has been reprimanded by the ICC for breaking the rules in the lastODI of the Afghanistan series. During the game, he was unhappy with theumpi