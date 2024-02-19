
Gus Atkinson News
thumb

Kolkata Knight Riders take Dushmantha Chameera as Gus Atkinson's replacement

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameerahas joined the Kolkata Knight Riders team. Kolkata have taken Chameera as areplacement for Englishman Gus Atkinson. The England and Wales Cricke

thumb

England's all round brilliance demolishes Kiwis

England thumped New Zealand by a massive margin of 95 runs on Saturday (2nd September) at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Jonny Bairstow's swashbuckling 86* off 60, aided by Har

thumb

Ben Stokes returns as England name ODI and T20I squad for New Zealand series

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes makeshis comeback in the ODI format as England name 15-member squad for New ZealandODIs and T20Is at home in the next month.Stokes reverses his decision

