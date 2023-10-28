
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Danish Kaneria News
thumb

Shahid Afridi broke television because his daughter did puja, says Danish Kaneria

Dane Kaneria, a former Pakistan spinner, recently caught the attention of the cricket world with his candid comments on the prejudice he faced throughout his playing career, partic

thumb

Danish Kaneria criticizes Mohammad Rizwan on offering Namaz in the cricket field

Denmark's Kaneria has expressed his criticism of Mohammad Rizwan for incorporating religious practices on the cricket field during the ongoing 2023 World Cup.Former Pakistan cricke

thumb

Hasan Ali is only in Pakistan squad because of friendships, says Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said pacer Hasan Ali was included in Pakistan's squad for the 2023 World Cup because of friendships. Pakistan will face South Africa on Octob

thumb

Danish Kaneria urges on Narendra Modi and BCCI to help him Lifting Lifetime Ban Imposed By ECB

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for support.Former Pakistan spi

thumb

Danish Kaneria criticizes PCB on complaint against crowd at Ahmedabad

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for complaining to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the behavior of spectators in Ahmedabad

thumb

Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s, he is very slow: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria reckons that the Indian team management should start considering Ashish Nehra as the nextT20I coach. The upcoming T20I World Cup is sche

thumb

Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s, he is very slow: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria reckons that the Indian team management should start considering Ashish Nehra as the nextT20I coach. The upcoming T20I World Cup is sche

thumb

Babar Azam doesn’t have the cricketing sense: Danish Kaneria

Criticism about Babar Azam'scaptaincy or batting is nothing new. There is often such criticism surroundingthe Pakistan captain. After the Test match was drawn against New Zealand a

thumb

Shakib is not captaincy material: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner DanishKaneria has lately cast doubt on Shakib Al Hasan's ability to lead as captain.He said that Shakib was responsible for Bangladesh’s miserable situation

thumb

Sorry, he's not a Test bowler: Danish Kaneria slams Mohammad Ali

Denmark's Kaneria has attacked Mohammad Ali over his failure in the Multan Test against England. He feels Ali is not made for international cricket and lacks the quality to play at

thumb

India’s bowling was third class: Danish Kaneria after India's defeat to Bangladesh

Bangladesh won the three-matchODI series at home against India with one match in hand on Wednesday. Havingwon the first two matches, the Tigers are now waiting to whitewash thevisi

thumb

PCB does not have enough guts to boycott an ICC event: Kaneria

The recent comments made byPakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja regarding BCCI's stance onAsia Cup 2023 and Pakistan's desire to boycott the ODI World Cup next year hav

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.