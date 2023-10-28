Danish Kaneria News
Shahid Afridi broke television because his daughter did puja, says Danish Kaneria
Dane Kaneria, a former Pakistan spinner, recently caught the attention of the cricket world with his candid comments on the prejudice he faced throughout his playing career, partic
Danish Kaneria criticizes Mohammad Rizwan on offering Namaz in the cricket field
Denmark's Kaneria has expressed his criticism of Mohammad Rizwan for incorporating religious practices on the cricket field during the ongoing 2023 World Cup.Former Pakistan cricke
Hasan Ali is only in Pakistan squad because of friendships, says Danish Kaneria
Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said pacer Hasan Ali was included in Pakistan's squad for the 2023 World Cup because of friendships. Pakistan will face South Africa on Octob
Danish Kaneria urges on Narendra Modi and BCCI to help him Lifting Lifetime Ban Imposed By ECB
Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for support.Former Pakistan spi
Danish Kaneria criticizes PCB on complaint against crowd at Ahmedabad
Former cricketer Danish Kaneria criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for complaining to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the behavior of spectators in Ahmedabad
Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s, he is very slow: Danish Kaneria
Former Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria reckons that the Indian team management should start considering Ashish Nehra as the nextT20I coach. The upcoming T20I World Cup is sche
Babar Azam doesn’t have the cricketing sense: Danish Kaneria
Criticism about Babar Azam'scaptaincy or batting is nothing new. There is often such criticism surroundingthe Pakistan captain. After the Test match was drawn against New Zealand a
Shakib is not captaincy material: Danish Kaneria
Former Pakistan spinner DanishKaneria has lately cast doubt on Shakib Al Hasan's ability to lead as captain.He said that Shakib was responsible for Bangladesh’s miserable situation
Sorry, he's not a Test bowler: Danish Kaneria slams Mohammad Ali
Denmark's Kaneria has attacked Mohammad Ali over his failure in the Multan Test against England. He feels Ali is not made for international cricket and lacks the quality to play at
India’s bowling was third class: Danish Kaneria after India's defeat to Bangladesh
Bangladesh won the three-matchODI series at home against India with one match in hand on Wednesday. Havingwon the first two matches, the Tigers are now waiting to whitewash thevisi
PCB does not have enough guts to boycott an ICC event: Kaneria
The recent comments made byPakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja regarding BCCI's stance onAsia Cup 2023 and Pakistan's desire to boycott the ODI World Cup next year hav