Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

Craig Young. News
thumb

Craig Young ruled out of T20 World Cup, Graham Hume replaces him

Before the start of the T20 WorldCup, the Irish national cricket team have been hit by injuries. Veteran CraigYoung has been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury. Fast bowler G

thumb

Pacers lead from the front as Ireland level series 1-1

Ireland have got their second win in ICC ODI Super League as they have beaten Netherlands by 8 wickets in second ODI on Friday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.Batting fir

thumb

Balbirnie to lead as Ireland announce 14 members squad

Cricket Ireland has chosen a dynamic 14-player squad for first one-day international match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The first match is going to take place

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.