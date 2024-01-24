BBL 2023-24 News
BBL winner Josh Brown comes to Bangladesh to play BPL
This year’s Big Bash League (BBL)winner for Brisbane Heat, Josh Brown has rushed to Bangladesh to play BangladeshPremier League (BPL) just after the completion of the BBL. This Aus
Alex Ross explains why Australian cricketers don't come to play BPL
Alex Ross explains Why Australiancricketers can't Participate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He saidthat generally, cricketers do not get NOCs. All franchise tournaments i
Renshaw to be released from Australia Test squad for BBL
The first match of the two-matchTest series between Australia and West Indies has started in Adelaide. MattRenshaw is in the squad even though he is not in the XI for this match.Ho
Warner to be available for Sydney Thunder on Friday's match against Sydney Sixers
After attending his brother's wedding, David Warner is hoping to play in Friday's (January 12) BBL clash against Sydney Sixers for Sydney Thunder by hopping on a helicopter."
Head injury sends Melbourne Stars wicketkeeper Sam Harper to hospital
After receiving a knock to thehead during the training session, wicketkeeper Sam Harper of the MelbourneStars was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, after spending Frida
Melbourne Renegades call up Scott Edwards for BBL
The Melbourne Renegades haverequested that Netherlands captain Scott Edwards replace the injured Joe Clarkefor the final two games of the BBL season.Edwards is presently in SouthAf
BBL campaign of Mujeeb Ur Rahman concludes as ACB revokes his NOC
The No-Objection Certificate(NOC) that Mujeeb Ur Rahman had been playing for with the Melbourne Renegadesfor the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) has been withdrawn by theAfg
Bizarre incident in BBL as Haris Rauf walks to the crease without pads
Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf didnot wear pads as he arrived to the crease to bat in Saturday's Big Bash League(BBL) match against the Sydney Thunder.Shakib Al Hasan created a f
Tom Curran suspended for four BBL games for intimidating umpire
England all-rounder Tom Curran wasfound guilty of intimidating an umpire during a pre-match confrontation, and asa result, he was suspended for four matches in the Big Bash League.
Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain
The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis
BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know
The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The
Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir get NOC to play in BBL
Following the allegations ofHaris Rauf's altercation with Wahab Riaz, Pakistan's reliable media sourcessaid that Haris' no-objection letter (NOC) to play in the Big Bash League (BB