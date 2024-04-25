Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2024 News
Bangladesh squad reach Chattogram in two phases for Zimbabwe series preparation
The five-match T20I seriesbetween Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is scheduled to take place in a few days. Bangladeshteam have already reached Chattogram for the preparation of thisseries
Shakib explains the reasons behind playing DPL matches over Zimbabwe series
Shakib Al Hasan will not feature national team will play DPL, while Mustafizur Rahman is being flown away from IPL due to national team service. Social media has gone berserk on th
Raza ready to leave any franchise league to represent country
In the current world, franchise cricket dominates significantly. As a result, events like the IPL or franchise cricket matches have become quite normal, sidelining national team ga
Zimbabwe announce squad for Bangladesh series
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a 15-man squad for Zimbabwe’s tour to Bangladesh for a five-match Twenty20 international (T20I) series in May. Captained by Sikandar Raza, the s
Bangladesh chief selector reveals reason behind Saifuddin's inclusion in preparation camp squad
All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddinhas been included in Bangladesh’s preparation camp squad for Zimbabwe seriesand in line to make a return for the national team after a long time.He pl
Shakib unlikely to play all matches in Zimbabwe series
Shakib Al Hasan will return homefrom the United States before the start of the series against Zimbabwe. But theBangladesh team are not getting him at the beginning of this series.
No Shakib in Bangladesh's preparation camp squad, Saifuddin returns
All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddinhas been included in the Bangladesh squad for the preparation camp ahead of theT20 series against Zimbabwe. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announc
BCB clears rumours about the arrival of coaches before Zimbabwe series
Prior to the second Test match ofthe series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's head coach Chandika Hathurusinghaleft for personal reasons and travelled to Australia. Following that, t
We want fresh Mustafizur, not tired Mustafizur: 'Fitness' main reason for Mustafizur's short IPL NOC
Bangladesh left-arm pacerMustafizur Rahman has not received an NOC for the entire IPL season because of Bangladesh’sseries against Zimbabwe. Jalal Yunus, head of cricket operations
Mustafizur may miss some IPL matches due to Zimbabwe series
Bangladesh pacer MustafizurRahman was dropped from the national team's XI a few days ago due to a loss ofform. But Mustafizur won the man of the match award in the first match of I
Bangladesh- Zimbabwe T20I series fixtures revealed
The five-match T20I seriesagainst Zimbabwe is going to be Bangladesh's last series at home before the T20World Cup. BCB released the final schedule by issuing a press release. A Te
BCB thinking of postponing Zimbabwe Tests
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)is considering postponing the Test series against Zimbabwe. BCB OperationsCommittee Chairman Jalal Yunus said this on Tuesday.Bangladesh Premier L