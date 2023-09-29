Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2023 News
I’ll completely blame Tamim for our series loss against Afghanistan: Shakib
Bangladesh lost the ODI series by2-1 in July against Afghanistan. Tamim Iqbal announced retirement all of a suddenafter the first match in that series, in which Bangladesh lost by
Hridoy thinks if the team don't win, then scoring fifty is worthless
Towhid Hridoy has shown hispotential to the international arena just after his debut recently. He’s only22, but his maturity with the bat is worth seeing. Whether the team succeeds
Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Jonathan Trott has had a busytime on the Bangladesh tour. In addition to training the Afghans, he had todeal with the media had to be regularly dealt with. This time the news of th
Shakib wants to carry T20 series win confidence to the Asia Cup
Bangladesh T20 captain Shakib AlHasan wants to use the confidence in the Asia Cup of ODI format gained by theT20 team in the recently-concluded Afghanistan series.Although Tamim Iq
Shakib Al Hasan praises BPL for team's good performance
How effective is the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) in the Bangladesh national team - this question arises inthe minds of many. However, the country's biggest cricket star Shakib A
Live: Bangladesh field first, make two changes
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to field first for the second consecutive match in the last and second T20Iof the series against Afghanistan. Bangladesh have made two chang
I took off the pad: Shoriful about the last over in first T20I against Afghanistan
6 runs needed from 6 balls, 5wickets in hand - from this point Bangladesh went to the edge of the defeat inthe first T20I against Afghanistan on Friday. Finally the winning run cam
I and Shamim have won many matches like this in domestic cricket: Hridoy
The first match of the two-matchT20 series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan was full of drama. The match wasswinging like a pendulum! Sometimes it went in favor of Bangladesh, an
Rashid Khan thinks wet ball was the reason for defeat in first T20I
The eights over was running inthe match. Bangladesh lost three wickets and under pressure chasing the 155-runtarget against Afghanistan in the first T20I on Friday. Afghanistan's b
We had the belief, all our tailenders can bat: Shakib
Bangladesh were only two runsaway from victory. There were still five balls left in hand. But Mehidy HasanMiraz, who was the last of the recognized batter, was dismissed in the sec
We didn't play as well as we could:Trott
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott believes that his side were not at their best, and gives credit to Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain for playing well and winning the match for Bang
Bangladesh to field in the series opener against Afghanistan
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first T20I of the three match series against Afghanistan. In this series the Tigers will be aiming to comeback after losing the OD