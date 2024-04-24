Adil Rashid News
"We have the mindset of champions'' : Adil Rashid on England's chances to defend the T20 World Cup title
England's frontline leg-spinner Adil Rashid believes their failure in the last ODI World Cup has nothing to do with the upcoming T20 World Cup which is set to be commenced from fir
IPL 2024: 3 players who can replace Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad
Under Pat Cummins's leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad were doing well in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. But the 2016 edition champions suffered a major blow as one
Ben Stokes maiden world cup hundred helps England have a massive victory over Netherlands
England crushed Netherlands by 160 runs on Wednesday (8th November). Ben Stokes maiden world cup hundred helped them post 339. On thr contrast, Moeen and Rashid shared 3 wickets ea
World Cup 2023: Adil Rashid gets the prized wicket of Rohit Sharma with a googly
Indian captain Rohit Sharma played one of the best innings of his cricketing career during the game against the England cricket team atBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana
Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das listed in Abu Dhabi T10 Players' Draft 2023
Ahead of the much-anticipated2023 edition of cricket’s fastest format; Abu Dhabi T10, the Player’s Draft hasbeen announced for Monday, October 9th, 2023, with the participating eig
Joe Root picks his leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for the World Cup 2023
The former England's test team captain and the star batter of the team picked teammates Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid as his pick for the leading run-scorer and leading wicket-tak
Krunal's all-round show seals Lucknow's easy 5-wicket victory over Hyderabad
Lucknow Super Giants have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League(IPL) on Friday. Lucknow got their second win in their third match.
Harry Brook, Adil Rashid set to miss HBL PSL 8 due to national duties
England batter Harry Brook and spinner Adil Rashid will miss the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Due to their engagements with the English team, English
PSL 2023: Full squads of all 6 teams
The players’ draft for the eighthedition of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) has been completed. A total of 36foreign cricketers have been drafted. Among them, there are 10 player
Jos Buttler wins Player of the Month award for November 2022
England's T20 World Cup-winningcaptain Jos Buttler has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month forNovember 2022. Apart from bringing the team the World Cup trophy as captain,t
ICC announces Player of the Month nominees for November
England won the T20 World Cuptrophy for the second time last month. Pakistan made an unforgettable start inthe World Cup but reached the final. It is natural that these two teams w
Rashid and Allen restrict Bangla Tigers to ensure Team Abu Dhabi an emphatic win
Team Abu Dhabi spinners AdilRashid and Fabian Allen restricted Bangla Tigers to 74 for 5 and helped theirteam register an emphatic eight wicket win in the 24th match on the ninth d