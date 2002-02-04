Shahadat Hossain Dipu Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|4th Feb, 2002
|Age
|22 years, 10 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|6
|36
|20
|Innings
|1
|6
|35
|37
|Not Out
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Runs
|21
|62
|1150
|1265
|High Score
|21
|21
|131
|159
|Average
|21.00
|10.33
|37.09
|36.14
|Strike Rate
|80.76
|79.48
|83.45
|47.46
|100S
|0
|0
|3
|2
|50S
|0
|0
|3
|10
|6S
|0
|0
|18
|14
|4S
|3
|8
|109
|126
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|6
|36
|20
|Innings
|0
|1
|1
|2
|overs
|0
|0.5
|0.30000000000000004
|4
|Runs
|0
|7
|3
|9
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.40
|6.00
|2.25
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Shahadat Hossain"
Shadman Islam's gritty fifty steers Bangladesh in the rain-curtailed day in Jamaica
Bangladesh have dugged in superbly on the first day of Jamaica Test. Shadman Islam's gritty fifty has helped Bangladesh get out from the trouble as Kemar Roach with the new ball bl
Shahadat Hossain Dipu replaces injured Najmul Hossain Shanto in Test squad for West Indies series
Bangladesh's Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against the West Indies due to a Grade II groin strain. The Bangladesh Cricket Board
Dipu’s century and Rohan's six wickets drive Chattogram to victory in NCL
Chattogram Division emerged victorious with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Barishal Division in the National Cricket League (NCL), powered by a stellar century from Shahadat Hos
Yasir and Dipu power Chattogram as Amite’s double century shines for Sylhet in NCL
In the latest match of the 26th National Cricket League (NCL), Amit Hasan’s remarkable double century has powered Sylhet to a commanding total, with Yasir Rabbi and Shahadat Dipu s
Bangladesh announce squad for Pakistan Test series, Taskin Ahmed back in the white shirts
The BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) has announced squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting from August 21. Shahadat Hossain Dipu has been omitted from
A swashbuckling 141 from Rony Talukder beats Prime Bank Cricket Club
Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 33 runs on Thursday (25th April). Rony Talukder's exceptional 141 run knock helped Mohammedan win the game over the star st
If a batter gets out after scoring 20-30 runs then it is a loss for the team: Dipu
After losing two wickets in twoovers, Chattogram Challengers were under a lot of pressure. In the beginning,Shahadat Hossain Dipu handled the pressure with a cool head. Changed his
Dipu, Zadran star in Chattogram's win against Sylhet
In the second match of the 10thseason of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chattogram Challengers gave SylhetStrikers a taste of defeat. Chattogram won by 7 wickets in a thrilling m
North Zone beat East Zone to clinch BCL One Day title
Shahadat Hossain Dipu and ParvezHossain Emon brought the fighting capital to the East Zone with the bat. Buttheir batting prowess was dimmed by Pritom Kumar and Akbar Ali's twinhal
Live: Bangladesh bat first against New Zealand, hand debut to Shahadat Hossain Dipu
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bat first in the first of a two-match Test series against NewZealand in Sylhet on November (28).Both sides have opted for a spin-dominate
Dipu has no objection to bat in middle-order
Shahadat Hossain Dipu batted inthe top-order in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). But he mainly bats in themiddle-order with the red ball. Dipu will bat at which position in the batt
Nannu explains reasons behind Dipu and Musfik's selection
The Afghanistan cricket team willcome to Bangladesh on June 10 to play a complete series in two phases.Bangladesh-Afghanistan will face each other in the only Test on June 14 inMir