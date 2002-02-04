
Shahadat Hossain Dipu Career, Biography & More

Shahadat Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born4th Feb, 2002
Age22 years, 10 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches163620
Innings163537
Not Out0042
Runs216211501265
High Score2121131159
Average21.0010.3337.0936.14
Strike Rate80.7679.4883.4547.46
100S0032
50S00310
6S001814
4S38109126
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 163620
Innings 0112
overs 00.50.300000000000000044
Runs 0739
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 8.406.002.25
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Shahadat Hossain"
thumb

Shadman Islam's gritty fifty steers Bangladesh in the rain-curtailed day in Jamaica

Bangladesh have dugged in superbly on the first day of Jamaica Test. Shadman Islam's gritty fifty has helped Bangladesh get out from the trouble as Kemar Roach with the new ball bl

thumb

Shahadat Hossain Dipu replaces injured Najmul Hossain Shanto in Test squad for West Indies series

Bangladesh's Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against the West Indies due to a Grade II groin strain. The Bangladesh Cricket Board

thumb

Dipu’s century and Rohan's six wickets drive Chattogram to victory in NCL

Chattogram Division emerged victorious with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Barishal Division in the National Cricket League (NCL), powered by a stellar century from Shahadat Hos

thumb

Yasir and Dipu power Chattogram as Amite’s double century shines for Sylhet in NCL

In the latest match of the 26th National Cricket League (NCL), Amit Hasan’s remarkable double century has powered Sylhet to a commanding total, with Yasir Rabbi and Shahadat Dipu s

thumb

Bangladesh announce squad for Pakistan Test series, Taskin Ahmed back in the white shirts

The BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) has announced squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting from August 21. Shahadat Hossain Dipu has been omitted from

thumb

A swashbuckling 141 from Rony Talukder beats Prime Bank Cricket Club

Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 33 runs on Thursday (25th April). Rony Talukder's exceptional 141 run knock helped Mohammedan win the game over the star st

thumb

If a batter gets out after scoring 20-30 runs then it is a loss for the team: Dipu

After losing two wickets in twoovers, Chattogram Challengers were under a lot of pressure. In the beginning,Shahadat Hossain Dipu handled the pressure with a cool head. Changed his

thumb

Dipu, Zadran star in Chattogram's win against Sylhet

In the second match of the 10thseason of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chattogram Challengers gave SylhetStrikers a taste of defeat. Chattogram won by 7 wickets in a thrilling m

thumb

North Zone beat East Zone to clinch BCL One Day title

Shahadat Hossain Dipu and ParvezHossain Emon brought the fighting capital to the East Zone with the bat. Buttheir batting prowess was dimmed by Pritom Kumar and Akbar Ali's twinhal

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bat first against New Zealand, hand debut to Shahadat Hossain Dipu

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bat first in the first of a two-match Test series against NewZealand in Sylhet on November (28).Both sides have opted for a spin-dominate

thumb

Dipu has no objection to bat in middle-order

Shahadat Hossain Dipu batted inthe top-order in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). But he mainly bats in themiddle-order with the red ball. Dipu will bat at which position in the batt

thumb

Nannu explains reasons behind Dipu and Musfik's selection

The Afghanistan cricket team willcome to Bangladesh on June 10 to play a complete series in two phases.Bangladesh-Afghanistan will face each other in the only Test on June 14 inMir

Latest News

