Arshdeep Singh Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|5th Feb, 1999
|Age
|25 years, 6 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|32
|97
|20
|12
|Innings
|1
|7
|20
|6
|16
|Not Out
|0
|6
|14
|2
|5
|Runs
|9
|24
|57
|26
|126
|High Score
|9
|12
|12
|9
|26
|Average
|9.00
|24.00
|9.50
|6.50
|11.45
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|120.00
|93.44
|78.78
|78.75
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|4S
|0
|3
|6
|2
|16
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|32
|97
|20
|12
|Innings
|2
|32
|97
|18
|20
|overs
|13.1
|107.5
|337.2
|149.3
|365
|Runs
|89
|920
|2838
|739
|1139
|wickets
|0
|49
|122
|21
|38
|bestinning
|4/37
|5/32
|4/30
|5/33
|bestmatch
|4/37
|5/32
|4/30
|5/48
|Average
|18.77
|23.26
|35.19
|29.97
|econ
|6.75
|8.53
|8.41
|4.94
|3.12
|Strike Rate
|13.2
|16.5
|42.7
|57.6
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Arshdeep Singh"
Eoin Morgan compares Arshdeep Singh with Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Former England captain EoinMorgan lauded Arshdeep Singh following his four-wicket haul against SRH in anIPL 2024 match for PBKS. Morgan stated that Arshdeep is comparable to swingm
Sanju Samson's maiden international ton aids India take the series by 2-1
Clinical India beat South Africa by 78 runs to take the series by 2-1 on Friday (22nd December) at Boland Park, Parl. Sanju Samson's magnificent 108 off only 114 deliveries set the
Arshdeep Singh thanks KL Rahul for backing him in bagging a fifer
India's left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh stuck to his subtle bowling variation of line and length in the first ODI against South Africa and all his hard work bore fruit in Johan
I am surprised Arshdeep Singh's name is in this team: Aakash Chopra on Asian Games squad
Former Indian cricketer AakashChopra is unhappy with the selection of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh after theBoard of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for t
Gaikwad, Jaiswal, Arshdeep named in India squad for Asian Games
India have announced its 19thAsian Games men's team for the September 19-October 8 competition in Hangzhou. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will startin India from October 5. So as the Asia
Arshdeep Singh joins Kent as overseas player for county championship
Legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has played a helping hand as Kent signed an Indian international bowler for the first five games of their County Championship season.Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep is next superstar bowler for India: Anil Kumble
Indian spin bowling legend Anil Kumble said Wednesday that he sees young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh as the "next superstar bowler".Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa, Anil Kumble, Parthiv
India level series in a low-scoring thriller
India have leveled the series bydefeating New Zealand by 5 wickets in the second match of the three-match T20Iseries. India won the low-scoring match in the very last over on Sunda
Suryakumar's devastating century guides India to T20I series win against Sri Lanka
India have clinched the T20I seriesby 2-1 with a huge win of 91 runs against Sri Lanka on Saturday (January 7) inRajkot. This is their second big win in terms of runs against Sri L
weather is not in our hands, it's something we can't control: Arshdeep Singh
India's young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh said teams couldn't control the weather, adding that in his opinion there wasn't much of a difference between the ODI and T20I formats.T
Dravid and Rohit have to shield Arshdeep Singh from overdose of advice: Lee
Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singhhas been in great form recently. He was India's highest wicket-taker in therecently concluded T20 World Cup. This young pacer is getting a lot of p
Umran Malik shows scintillating performance with lightning speed on ODI debut
Umran Malik, who showed a greatbowling performance with lightning speed in the last Indian Premier League (IPL),has replicated his form in the national team jersey too. The 23-year