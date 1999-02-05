
Arshdeep Singh Career, Biography & More

Arshdeep Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born5th Feb, 1999
Age25 years, 6 months, 7 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches332972012
Innings1720616
Not Out061425
Runs9245726126
High Score91212926
Average9.0024.009.506.5011.45
Strike Rate100.00120.0093.4478.7878.75
100S00000
50S00000
6S10115
4S036216
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 332972012
Innings 232971820
overs 13.1107.5337.2149.3365
Runs 8992028387391139
wickets 0491222138
bestinning 4/375/324/305/33
bestmatch 4/375/324/305/48
Average 18.7723.2635.1929.97
econ 6.758.538.414.943.12
Strike Rate 13.216.542.757.6
4W 01211
5W 00101
10w 00000
News related "Arshdeep Singh"
thumb

Eoin Morgan compares Arshdeep Singh with Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former England captain EoinMorgan lauded Arshdeep Singh following his four-wicket haul against SRH in anIPL 2024 match for PBKS. Morgan stated that Arshdeep is comparable to swingm

thumb

Sanju Samson's maiden international ton aids India take the series by 2-1

Clinical India beat South Africa by 78 runs to take the series by 2-1 on Friday (22nd December) at Boland Park, Parl. Sanju Samson's magnificent 108 off only 114 deliveries set the

thumb

Arshdeep Singh thanks KL Rahul for backing him in bagging a fifer

India's left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh stuck to his subtle bowling variation of line and length in the first ODI against South Africa and all his hard work bore fruit in Johan

thumb

I am surprised Arshdeep Singh's name is in this team: Aakash Chopra on Asian Games squad

Former Indian cricketer AakashChopra is unhappy with the selection of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh after theBoard of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for t

thumb

Gaikwad, Jaiswal, Arshdeep named in India squad for Asian Games

India have announced its 19thAsian Games men's team for the September 19-October 8 competition in Hangzhou. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will startin India from October 5. So as the Asia

thumb

Arshdeep Singh joins Kent as overseas player for county championship

Legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has played a helping hand as Kent signed an Indian international bowler for the first five games of their County Championship season.Arshdeep Singh

thumb

Arshdeep is next superstar bowler for India: Anil Kumble

Indian spin bowling legend Anil Kumble said Wednesday that he sees young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh as the "next superstar bowler".Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa, Anil Kumble, Parthiv

thumb

India level series in a low-scoring thriller

India have leveled the series bydefeating New Zealand by 5 wickets in the second match of the three-match T20Iseries. India won the low-scoring match in the very last over on Sunda

thumb

Suryakumar's devastating century guides India to T20I series win against Sri Lanka

India have clinched the T20I seriesby 2-1 with a huge win of 91 runs against Sri Lanka on Saturday (January 7) inRajkot. This is their second big win in terms of runs against Sri L

thumb

weather is not in our hands, it's something we can't control: Arshdeep Singh

India's young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh said teams couldn't control the weather, adding that in his opinion there wasn't much of a difference between the ODI and T20I formats.T

thumb

Dravid and Rohit have to shield Arshdeep Singh from overdose of advice: Lee

Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singhhas been in great form recently. He was India's highest wicket-taker in therecently concluded T20 World Cup. This young pacer is getting a lot of p

thumb

Umran Malik shows scintillating performance with lightning speed on ODI debut

Umran Malik, who showed a greatbowling performance with lightning speed in the last Indian Premier League (IPL),has replicated his form in the national team jersey too. The 23-year

