  Shaheen Afridi Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Shaheen Afridi Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Shaheen Afridi
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born6th Apr, 2000
Age24 years, 4 months, 5 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2740521634936
Innings332110582342
Not Out812421138
Runs15413348399136275
High Score192316522329
Average6.1614.778.0010.7813.608.08
Strike Rate38.8877.32120.00125.0775.5546.92
100S000000
50S000100
6S2522955
4S22104251034
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2740521634936
Innings 4639521634862
overs 869.4332.1190.3607.3412.11149.4
Runs 268618011455475722703592
wickets 105786422991145
bestinning 6/516/354/226/196/358/39
bestmatch 10/946/354/226/196/3510/94
Average 25.5823.0822.7320.7724.9424.77
econ 3.085.427.637.835.503.12
Strike Rate 49.625.517.815.927.147.5
4W 11515612
5W 420525
10w 100001
News related "Shaheen Afridi"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Four potential players announced to replace Babar Azam as captain

After Pakistan's disappointing performance at the 2023 World Cup, Babar Azam's captaincy is coming under increasing scrutiny. Former cricketers advise him to concentrate on batting

thumb

Pakistan cricketers are too soft, says Mohammad Kaifint

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has taken a swipe at the Pakistan cricket team, calling them "too soft" after their disappointing performance in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.Pa

thumb

Shaheen Afridi loses top spot in ICC ODI bowlers rankings

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has lost his top spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, a spot he had secured just last week.In the ongoing Cricket World Cup in 2023, Indian bow

thumb

Shaheen Afridi becomes No.1 bowler ICC ODI Rankings

Thanks to some impressive performances in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is the No. 1-ranked ODI bowler in the world.In-form p

thumb

Shaheen Afridi become fastest bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets

In today's high-stakes match during the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan's top bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the fastest fast bowler to reach 100 wickets in One Day International (

thumb

Shaheen Afridi equals multiple records with fifer against Australia

In the ongoing match between Australia and Pakistan at the ChinnaswamyStadium in Bengaluru, Australia scored 367 runs after 50 overs.Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh pro

thumb

Shaheen Afridi is excited to play ODI World Cup 2023 in India

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was speaking ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be played in India at 10 different venues from October 5.Known for his pro

thumb

Shaheen Afridi wedding date revealed

The much-awaited Walima ceremony date of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi, daughter of legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi, has been announced.Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi'

thumb

Harsha Bhogle warns teams to beware of Pakistan's pace trio

Renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Pakistan's speedy bowling after their superb performance in the first ODI against Afghanistan on Tuesday.Famous cricket commentato

thumb

Shadab and Azam Khan to join Shaheen Afridi at Desert Vipers in ILT20

Shadab Khan and Azam Khan will join Shaheen Afridi at Desert Vipers in the second season of the DP World International League T20.Shadab Khan and Azam Khan will once again team up

thumb

Shaheen Afridi says he can only dream of picking 600 Test wickets like Stuart Broad

Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi hailed England pacer Stuart Broad as the legend of the game, saying he could only dream of winning more than 600 wickets in the longer forma

