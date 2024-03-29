Lasith Malinga
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|28th Aug, 1983
|Age
|40 years, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|30
|226
|84
|295
|291
|84
|Innings
|37
|119
|33
|92
|154
|101
|Not Out
|13
|36
|12
|39
|44
|41
|Runs
|275
|567
|136
|426
|740
|585
|High Score
|64
|56
|27
|37
|56
|64
|Average
|11.45
|6.83
|6.47
|8.03
|6.72
|9.75
|Strike Rate
|44.42
|74.50
|84.47
|102.89
|40.45
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6S
|6
|21
|5
|21
|0
|0
|4S
|36
|45
|9
|31
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|30
|226
|84
|295
|291
|84
|Innings
|59
|220
|83
|289
|0
|0
|overs
|868.1
|1822.4
|299.5
|1084.4
|2319.2
|1987.5
|Runs
|3349
|9760
|2225
|7679
|12264
|7784
|wickets
|101
|338
|107
|390
|446
|257
|bestinning
|5/50
|6/38
|5/6
|6/7
|7/49
|6/17
|bestmatch
|9/210
|6/38
|5/6
|6/7
|7/49
|Average
|33.15
|28.87
|20.79
|19.68
|27.49
|30.28
|econ
|3.85
|5.35
|7.42
|7.07
|5.28
|3.91
|Strike Rate
|51.5
|32.3
|16.8
|16.6
|31.2
|46.4
|4W
|7
|11
|1
|10
|15
|16
|5W
|3
|8
|2
|5
|10
|7
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Lasith Malinga"
Watch: Mumbai Hardik Pandya pushes away Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga
After replacing Rohit Sharma As a Mumbai Indian Captain Nothing seems to be going in MI captain Hardik Pandya's favour as they suffered another loss in Indian Premier League 2024.
It feels bad: Taskin Ahmed about missing out on the IPL contract again
Taskin Ahmed has been performingwell on the international stage for Bangladesh for a long time. Taskin hascaught the attention of the cricketing world with a storm of pace that has
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Sri Lankans will never behave like this: LPL franchise Galle Titans shows support to Shakib
Trevin Mathews, brother of SriLanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews, threatens to throw stones at Bangladeshall-rounder Shakib Al Hasan if he goes to Sri Lanka. But there’s a skyrocketi
Rajasthan Royals name Shane Bond as assistant and fast-bowling coach
Former New Zealand fast bowlerShane Bond has been hired as an assistant and fast bowling coach for theRajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. He takes over for Lasith Malinga, who moved on t
Mumbai Indians appoint Lasith Malinga as bowling coach
Mumbai Indians have appointed Lasith Malinga as their bowling coach. The Wankhede legend will join the Mumbai Indians coaching team led by Mark Boucher and his former teammate Kier
Mitchell Starc becomes quickest bowler to take 50 wickets in ODI World Cup
Australia’s star pacer MitchellStarc becomes the fifth bowler in the history of the ICC World Cup to take 50wickets. He was the second Australian and the fifth bowler overall toacc
Peterson And Malinga join MI Cape Town as Coaching Staff for SA20 2024
Former South African cricketer Robin Peterson has been appointed head of the MI Cape Town franchise ahead of the second edition of SA20. Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga
Lasith Malinga heaps praise on Dunith Wellalage
Young Sri Lanka all-rounder DunithWellalage has received high acclaim from cricket great Lasith Malinga for hisoutstanding bowling performance against India's star-studded top orde
Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad to play a practice match on Friday
Sri Lanka's foreign coachstaff-members who went on a holiday after the team's last bilateral two Testsagainst Pakistan have returned to Sri Lanka and are back in business, it islea
Lasith Malinga to return to Mumbai Indians in IPL
Lasith Malinga is returning to MumbaiIndians in the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he isnot returning as a cricketer but a pace bowling coach. The former
Travel ban on Sachithra Senanayake for match-fixing allegations
A Sri Lankan court has issued atravel ban on former Sri Lankan spinner Sachithra Senanayake. Senanayake hasbeen accused of being involved in match-fixing. That is why the 38-year-o