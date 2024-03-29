
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born28th Aug, 1983
Age40 years, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches302268429529184
Innings371193392154101
Not Out133612394441
Runs275567136426740585
High Score645627375664
Average11.456.836.478.036.729.75
Strike Rate44.4274.5084.47102.8940.45
100S000000
50S110011
6S62152100
4S364593100
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 302268429529184
Innings 592208328900
overs 868.11822.4299.51084.42319.21987.5
Runs 3349976022257679122647784
wickets 101338107390446257
bestinning 5/506/385/66/77/496/17
bestmatch 9/2106/385/66/77/49
Average 33.1528.8720.7919.6827.4930.28
econ 3.855.357.427.075.283.91
Strike Rate 51.532.316.816.631.246.4
4W 7111101516
5W 3825107
10w 000000
News related "Lasith Malinga"
thumb

Watch: Mumbai Hardik Pandya pushes away Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga

After replacing Rohit Sharma As a Mumbai Indian Captain Nothing seems to be going in MI captain Hardik Pandya's favour as they suffered another loss in Indian Premier League 2024.

thumb

It feels bad: Taskin Ahmed about missing out on the IPL contract again

Taskin Ahmed has been performingwell on the international stage for Bangladesh for a long time. Taskin hascaught the attention of the cricketing world with a storm of pace that has

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Sri Lankans will never behave like this: LPL franchise Galle Titans shows support to Shakib

Trevin Mathews, brother of SriLanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews, threatens to throw stones at Bangladeshall-rounder Shakib Al Hasan if he goes to Sri Lanka. But there’s a skyrocketi

thumb

Rajasthan Royals name Shane Bond as assistant and fast-bowling coach

Former New Zealand fast bowlerShane Bond has been hired as an assistant and fast bowling coach for theRajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. He takes over for Lasith Malinga, who moved on t

thumb

Mumbai Indians appoint Lasith Malinga as bowling coach

Mumbai Indians have appointed Lasith Malinga as their bowling coach. The Wankhede legend will join the Mumbai Indians coaching team led by Mark Boucher and his former teammate Kier

thumb

Mitchell Starc becomes quickest bowler to take 50 wickets in ODI World Cup

Australia’s star pacer MitchellStarc becomes the fifth bowler in the history of the ICC World Cup to take 50wickets. He was the second Australian and the fifth bowler overall toacc

thumb

Peterson And Malinga join MI Cape Town as Coaching Staff for SA20 2024

Former South African cricketer Robin Peterson has been appointed head of the MI Cape Town franchise ahead of the second edition of SA20. Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga

thumb

Lasith Malinga heaps praise on Dunith Wellalage

Young Sri Lanka all-rounder DunithWellalage has received high acclaim from cricket great Lasith Malinga for hisoutstanding bowling performance against India's star-studded top orde

thumb

Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad to play a practice match on Friday

Sri Lanka's foreign coachstaff-members who went on a holiday after the team's last bilateral two Testsagainst Pakistan have returned to Sri Lanka and are back in business, it islea

thumb

Lasith Malinga to return to Mumbai Indians in IPL

Lasith Malinga is returning to MumbaiIndians in the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he isnot returning as a cricketer but a pace bowling coach. The former

thumb

Travel ban on Sachithra Senanayake for match-fixing allegations

A Sri Lankan court has issued atravel ban on former Sri Lankan spinner Sachithra Senanayake. Senanayake hasbeen accused of being involved in match-fixing. That is why the 38-year-o

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.