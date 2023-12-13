
Rangana Herath

NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born19th Mar, 1978
Age46 years, 4 months, 23 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches93711753190270
Innings14430626111396
Not Out2815374889
Runs169914087710435021
High Score8017398880
Average14.649.332.664.0516.5516.35
Strike Rate49.8964.5166.66
100S000000
50S3000115
6S620000
4S201100000
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 93711753190270
Innings 17067175100
overs 4332.1540.260.518513769936.4
Runs 1215723623731129573227160
wickets 4337418572261080
bestinning 9/1274/205/35/34/199/127
bestmatch 14/1844/205/35/34/19
Average 28.0731.9120.7219.8025.3625.14
econ 2.804.376.136.104.162.73
Strike Rate 60.043.820.219.436.555.2
4W 2010050
5W 34011070
10w 9000014
News related "Rangana Herath"
thumb

BCB demands a spin coach for all men's team, women's team, U19 team

Whoever comes as a spin coach,will have to work with all the teams of Bangladesh. Not only the national teambut in particular the under-19 team and women's team cricketers also nee

thumb

If you drop some chances, it could be costly: Herath

Catch miss means match miss -there is certainly nothing to introduce Bangladesh anew with this proverb. Thisis why Bangladesh missed the chance to win the 2019 World Cup match agai

thumb

To be honest they were 10 out of 10: Herath about Shakib and Miraz

Bangladesh spin coach RanganaHerath is happy with the spinners. The way Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy HasanMiraz bowled against the Afghans, Herath was impressed with them. Bangladesh

thumb

Bangladesh looking to adapt to Dharamsala outfield rather than complaining

Dharamshala's outfield is now indiscussion above everything else in the World Cup. More importantly, it hasmade the cricketers injury-prone at the very beginning of the World Cup.

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan makes another record in international cricket

Shakib Al Hasan writes a newworld record in the second ODI against Afghanistan on July 8 (Saturday). Shakibreached the milestone of 400 wickets at home by dismissing Afghanistan op

thumb

Shakib returns to bowling after recovering injury

Test and T20 captain Shakib AlHasan is not playing in Dhaka Test against Afghanistan due to injury. However,there is good news about Shakib during the Dhaka Test. After recovering

thumb

I don’t think Hathurusingha is strict, he is a fighter: Herath

Chandika Hathurusingha got thetitle of strict headmaster in Bangladesh cricket previously. The journey endedwith a stern temper. When Hathurusingha returned to Bangladesh with newr

thumb

I always like to see Hridoy, Shanto get involved with bowling: Herath

The practice of using part-timebowlers in cricket is long-standing. Not a specialist bowler but brings successwith the ball in his hands when the team need it. The example of Najmu

thumb

Rangana Herath to train HP spinners

The BCB High Performance (HP)unit camp has started with a 25-member team. And the spin bowling coach of the Bangladeshnational team and legendary spinner of Sri Lanka Rangana Herat

thumb

We need to get in there and fight hard: Bangladesh bowling coach Rangana Herath

Bangladesh are on the backfoot atthe end of the second day of the ongoing Chattogram Test against India. The Tigersare still 271 runs behind India.On the second day, the Tigers'bat

thumb

BCB appoints Hashan Tillakaratne as women's team head coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has appointed a new head coach for the women’s team after its failure in the AsiaCup at home. Former Sri Lankan cricketer Hashan Tillakaratne has been

thumb

The facilities we are getting here are in one word ‘the best’: Herath

Due to the influence of lowpressure, continuous rain was falling in the country, so the desired preparationfor the T20 World Cup was not going as planned for the Bangladesh cricket

