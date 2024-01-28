
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Mahedi Hasan Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mahedi Hasan Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mahedi Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born12th Dec, 1994
Age29 years, 7 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches83812611049
Innings728918874
Not Out1715128
Runs89259143915822568
High Score293092103177
Average14.8312.3318.9320.8138.90
Strike Rate77.39104.85124.5885.6568.60
100S00016
50S007412
6S29713836
4S818122162323
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 83812611049
Innings 83612011067
overs 64122.5394.4896.21068.3
Runs 287807272135453174
wickets 830100118111
bestinning 3/453/194/224/165/44
bestmatch 3/453/194/224/1610/105
Average 35.8726.9027.2130.0428.59
econ 4.486.566.893.952.97
Strike Rate 48.024.523.645.557.7
4W 00215
5W 00006
10w 00001
News related "Mahedi Hasan"
thumb

Rangpur Riders win big against Durdanto Dhaka

In the twelfth match of the 10thseason of the Bangladesh Premier League, Rangpur Riders and Durdanto Dhaka facedeach other. Batting first against Dhaka, Rangpur collected 183 runs.

thumb

Mahedi showed his class in all three matches: Santner

Bangladesh could not win the T20Iseries against New Zealand. In the last match of the series, New Zealand beatBangladesh by 17 runs. The series ended in a 1-1 tie.Bangladesh's off-

thumb

I tried to execute my line-length correctly and got results: Mahedi

Bangladesh defeated New Zealandby 5 wickets in the first match of the three-match T20I series. All-rounder MahediHasan became the man of the match by contributing equally in both b

thumb

Shoriful, Litton star in Bangladesh's maiden T20I win in New Zealand

Bangladesh thumped New Zealand by 5 wickets on Wednesday (27th December) at McLean Park, Napier. Three fer from Shoriful Islam, 2 fer from Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman helped

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Live: Australia send Bangladesh to bat first, Bangladesh make three changes

Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their last group-stage match in theICC ODI World Cup on Saturday (November 11) in Pune.Both the teams hav

thumb

Not having Shakib here is obviously a big factor: Vettori

The league stage is coming to anend in the World Cup. Bangladesh will take the field against Australia in theirlast match on Saturday (November 11) in Pune. The Tigers have already

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bat first, Hridoy comes in for Mahedi

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup on Tuesday(October 31) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.Bangladesh have made one chan

thumb

Live: Netherlands bat first, Taskin back in Bangladesh squad

Netherlands have won the toss andelected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup match at the Eden Gardensin Kolkata on Saturday (October 28).Both the teams have made

thumb

Live: New Zealand ask Bangladesh to bat, both teams make one change

New Zealand have won the toss andelected to field first against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023 match onFriday (October 13).Both the teams have made onechange in the squad as

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Mahedi comes in for Mahmudullah

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the ICC ODI World Cup match against England on Tuesday(October 10) in Dharamsala.Bangladesh have made one changeto their si

thumb

Debutant Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi restrict New Zealand to 254

New Zealand have posted 254 on the board. The debutant Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan shared 3 wickets each, while Mustafizur was at his flow today with two wickets. But Tom Blundel

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.