Andries Gous Career, Biography & More

Andries Gous
NationalitySouth Africa
Role
Born24th Nov, 1993
Age30 years, 9 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches425760
Innings385496
Not Out556
Runs96318613746
High Score101163256
Average29.1837.9741.62
Strike Rate135.0687.4159.35
100S137
50S61021
6S362953
4S89223518
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 425760
Innings 011
overs 031
Runs 0919
wickets 020
bestinning 2/9
bestmatch 2/9
Average 4.50
econ 3.0019.00
Strike Rate 9.0
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Andries Gous"
thumb

Bangladeshi stars Shakib and Tamim to compete in US T20 Tournament

Bangladesh cricket legends ShakibAl Hasan and Tamim Iqbal are set to participate in the Sixty StrikesTournament, part of the US National Cricket League, this October. Thetournament

thumb

Toronto Nationals win Global T20 Canada 2024

Toronto Nationals have won GlobalT20 Canada beating Montreal Tigers by 8 wickets in the final on Sunday (August11). Toronto easily chased down thetarget of 97 runs given by Montrea

thumb

USA name squads for Netherlands tour, make significant changes

Following their historic campaignin the USA and the West Indies for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, USA Cricketrevealed their ODI and T20I squads for the forthcoming tour of the Nether

thumb

ICC Loses Rs 167 Crore After Hosting T20 World Cup 2024 In USA, Report

According to media reports on Thursday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has incurred losses of around $20 million due to hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup matches in the USA.A

thumb

Aaron Jones Joins Saint Lucia Kings for 2024 CPL Season

Aaron Jones, the USA’s second-highest run-scorer at the 2024 T20 World Cup, emerged as the standout signing at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) player draft for the 2024 season,

thumb

Hilton Moreeng appointed as head coach of both USA senior and U-19 women's teams

The USA women's senior andUnder-19 teams now have Hilton Moreeng as their new head coach. He succeedsShivnarine Chanderpaul, whose tenure ended in 2023.After serving as the head co

thumb

I see us getting bigger and better from here: USA captain Aaron Jones

USA captain Aaron Jones says thatthey have got a lot of support in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 this year and theywill get bigger and better from here.USA lost to England by 10 wicke

thumb

Buttler pummels USA to take England to the semi-final

England drubbed USA by 10 wickets to reach to the semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday (23rd June) at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Chris Jordan picked up

thumb

We had to score about 170-180 today: Jones after heavy defeat against West Indies

USA captain Aaron Jones thinksthat 170-180 runs would be ideal to fight in the match against West Indies inthe Super Eight of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.USA lost to West Indies by

thumb

Hope, Chase star in West Indies' thumping victory over the USA

West Indies hammered USA by 9 wickets and 55 balls to spare to come out on top after the heavy loss to England couple of nights ago. The win was setup by the bowlers as the spinner

thumb

Once we play good cricket we can beat any team in the world: Jones

USA captain Aaron Jones rues lackof discipline in bowling after their narrow defeat against South Africa in theSuper Eight of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (June 19) in N

thumb

De Kock, Rabada star in South Africa's win against USA

South Africa have sealed a closevictory against USA in the first match of the Super Eight in the ICC T20 WorldCup 2024 on Wednesday (June 19) in North Sound. They beat USA by 18 ru

Latest News

