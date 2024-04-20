
Shahriar Nafees

Shahriar Nafees
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born1st May, 1985
Age39 years, 3 months, 10 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2475160180124
Innings4875157176222
Not Out05071310
Runs1267220125124852698141
High Score13812325102147219
Average26.3931.4425.0024.9632.3238.40
Strike Rate55.8669.49147.05104.0869.4159.88
100S1401915
50S713063048
6S1712300
4S189277313300
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2475160180124
Innings 000000
overs 0000016
Runs 0000076
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 4.75
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Shahriar Nafees"
thumb

Nafees disppointed on not getting to play international cricket at Bangabandhu Stadium

Shahriar Nafees has played 24 Tests, 75 One Day Internationals, and one T20 as a Bangladeshi cricketer. However, this former captain has never played a match at the Bangabandhu Sta

thumb

Selection panel knows why Bijoy has not been called for preparation camp, says Nafees

The national team camp hasstarted today (July 31) ahead of the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) has called a total of 32 cricketers who have recentlypl

thumb

New Zealand delegation visit Bangladesh to inspect Sylhet stadium

As per the ICC's Future Tour Planor FTP, Bangladesh will play the last bilateral series against New Zealandbefore the World Cup. There will be three ODIs in the series to be held a

thumb

Bangladesh to do two-week practice camp for Afghanistan Test

After a break of more than twomonths in the ODI World Cup year, Bangladesh are going to play Tests. TheTigers will face Afghanistan in the only Test on June 14. Tamim Iqbal, They a

thumb

Litton Das sets record for most runs in a calendar year for Bangladesh

Bangladesh star batter Litton Dason Wednesday set a new record for the most runs in a calendar year from a Bangladeshbatter in their fourth match against India in the ongoing ICC M

thumb

The Shahriar Nafees Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shahriar Nafees Ahmed is a Bangladeshi top-order batsman born on May 1, 1985 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Nafees is a left-handed opening batsman.Shahriar Nafees Ahmed (born 1 May 1985) i

thumb

There is no regret or dissatisfaction with career: Nafees

Former Bangladesh cricketer Shahriar Nafees has retired from all forms of cricket. The popular batsman said that there is no regret or dissatisfaction even though he retires from i

thumb

Nafees, Razzak set to call off careers

Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) has confirmed that Shahriar Nafees and Abdur Razzak would be retiring from all forms of cricket.A press conference will be held

thumb

Nafees confirms about potential new role in BCB

Out of favour left-hand opener Shahriar Nafees has confirmed on Sunday (January 31) that he may take a new role at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).While talking to BDCricTime, t

thumb

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Top players who went unsold

There were 157 cricketers in the players' draft of Bangabandhu T20 Cup. As each team took 16 players in their squad, total 80 players were sold in the players’ draft.But big names

thumb

Full list of Bangabandhu T20 players' draft revealed

157 players have been listed for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 players' draft in four categories.Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahm

thumb

I was surprised that Shakib wasn't nominated the best player : Nafees

Former Bangladesh cricketer Shahriar Nafees revealed that he was surprised that Shakib Al Hasan did not win the Man of the Tournament title in the 2019 World Cup. He thinks that Sh

Latest News

app-banner

