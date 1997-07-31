Asitha Fernando
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|31st Jul, 1997
|Age
|27 years, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|5
|3
|37
|57
|65
|Innings
|17
|2
|1
|9
|20
|85
|Not Out
|7
|1
|1
|6
|11
|37
|Runs
|36
|1
|10
|34
|42
|240
|High Score
|10
|1
|10
|10
|11
|30
|Average
|3.60
|1.00
|11.33
|4.66
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|26.08
|16.66
|333.33
|121.42
|51.21
|39.53
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4S
|7
|0
|2
|6
|2
|32
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|5
|3
|37
|57
|65
|Innings
|18
|4
|3
|36
|56
|107
|overs
|292.2
|30
|10
|121.4
|403.2
|1360.5
|Runs
|1014
|202
|113
|998
|2060
|4697
|wickets
|35
|1
|2
|46
|88
|199
|bestinning
|6/51
|1/64
|1/34
|6/8
|5/32
|7/139
|bestmatch
|10/144
|1/64
|1/34
|6/8
|5/32
|10/144
|Average
|28.97
|202.00
|56.50
|21.69
|23.40
|23.60
|econ
|3.46
|6.73
|11.30
|8.20
|5.10
|3.45
|Strike Rate
|50.1
|180.0
|30.0
|15.8
|27.5
|41.0
|4W
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
News related "Asitha Fernando"
Sri Lanka to bat one more session to get 500 runs on board
Sri Lanka are way ahead of Bangladesh after the day 3 in Chattogram test. Bangladesh were bowled out for only 178 runs and were trailing Sri Lanka by a mountainous 353 runs. Only M
Sri Lanka are firmly in control of the Chattogram Test with 455 run lead
Sri Lanka are way ahead of Bangladesh after the day 3 in Chattogram test. Bangladesh were bowled out for only 178 runs and were trailing Sri Lanka by a mountainous 353 runs. Only M
Bangladesh bowled out for 178, Sri Lanka have a mountainous 353 run lead
Bangladesh bowled out for only 178 runs and are trailing Sri Lanka by a mountainous 353 runs. Only Mominul offered some resistance today, he was solid but others didn’t stay with h
Kasun Rajitha ruled out of Chattogram test, Asitha Fernando replaces him
Sri Lankan pace ace Kasun Rajitha is ruled out of Chattogram test which is set to be commenced from 30th March. Asitha Fernando joined the squad as a replacement of Kasun Rajitha.
Dilshan Madushanka ruled out of Asia Cup 2023
Sri Lanka's left-arm pacerDilshan Madushanka is a new casualty in the team. The 22-year-old left-arm fastbowler is out of the Asia Cup squad, it is learned. According to the top so
Asitha Fernando reprimanded for aggressive celebration of Saud Shakeel dismissal
Sri Lanka fast bowler AsithaFernando has been penalized for misconduct on the third day of the ongoing Testmatch against Pakistan. A demerit point has also been added next to his n
Sarfaraz ruled out of ongoing Test, Rizwan comes in as concussion substitute
For the first time in the historyof Pakistan cricket, Mohammad Rizwan will enter the field as a concussionreplacement cricketer. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) doctor said thatSa
Two fielding coaches to assist Sri Lanka team before second Pakistan Test
The team management of thenational cricket team has decided to add one more fielding coach as supportstaff member before the second Test match against the visiting Pakistan team. A
Asitha Fernando, Pathum Nissanka added to Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan Tests
Sri Lanka's 25-year-old right-armmedium pacer Ashita Fernando, who was selected in the squad but was ruled outbecause of dengue, has joined the squad as 17th member. "He will not p
Asitha replaces Binura in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad
Sri Lanka have included AsithaFernando in replace of the injured Binura Fernando in their squad for the ongoingICC T20 World Cup. Pacer Matheesha Pathirana and wicket-keeper batsma
Sri Lanka start Super 4s with 4-wicket win against Afghanistan
Sri Lanka have made a good start inthe first match of the Super Four of the Asia Cup by defeating Afghanistan by 4wickets on Saturday (September 3). The spin-friendly condition ofS
We are not bowling well in the death: Shakib after the defeat
Bangladesh lost by two wicketswith four balls remaining in the Asia Cup group stage match on Thursday despitekeeping the Lankans under pressure for most of the match. During the sl