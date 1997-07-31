
Asitha Fernando

Asitha Fernando
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born31st Jul, 1997
Age27 years, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1253375765
Innings172192085
Not Out71161137
Runs361103442240
High Score10110101130
Average3.601.0011.334.665.00
Strike Rate26.0816.66333.33121.4251.2139.53
100S000000
50S000000
6S000017
4S7026232
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1253375765
Innings 18433656107
overs 292.23010121.4403.21360.5
Runs 101420211399820604697
wickets 35124688199
bestinning 6/511/641/346/85/327/139
bestmatch 10/1441/641/346/85/3210/144
Average 28.97202.0056.5021.6923.4023.60
econ 3.466.7311.308.205.103.45
Strike Rate 50.1180.030.015.827.541.0
4W 2002410
5W 100138
10w 100001
News related "Asitha Fernando"
thumb

Sri Lanka to bat one more session to get 500 runs on board

Sri Lanka are way ahead of Bangladesh after the day 3 in Chattogram test. Bangladesh were bowled out for only 178 runs and were trailing Sri Lanka by a mountainous 353 runs. Only M

thumb

Sri Lanka are firmly in control of the Chattogram Test with 455 run lead

Sri Lanka are way ahead of Bangladesh after the day 3 in Chattogram test. Bangladesh were bowled out for only 178 runs and were trailing Sri Lanka by a mountainous 353 runs. Only M

thumb

Bangladesh bowled out for 178, Sri Lanka have a mountainous 353 run lead

Bangladesh bowled out for only 178 runs and are trailing Sri Lanka by a mountainous 353 runs. Only Mominul offered some resistance today, he was solid but others didn’t stay with h

thumb

Kasun Rajitha ruled out of Chattogram test, Asitha Fernando replaces him

Sri Lankan pace ace Kasun Rajitha is ruled out of Chattogram test which is set to be commenced from 30th March. Asitha Fernando joined the squad as a replacement of Kasun Rajitha.

thumb

Dilshan Madushanka ruled out of Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka's left-arm pacerDilshan Madushanka is a new casualty in the team. The 22-year-old left-arm fastbowler is out of the Asia Cup squad, it is learned. According to the top so

thumb

Asitha Fernando reprimanded for aggressive celebration of Saud Shakeel dismissal

Sri Lanka fast bowler AsithaFernando has been penalized for misconduct on the third day of the ongoing Testmatch against Pakistan. A demerit point has also been added next to his n

thumb

Sarfaraz ruled out of ongoing Test, Rizwan comes in as concussion substitute

For the first time in the historyof Pakistan cricket, Mohammad Rizwan will enter the field as a concussionreplacement cricketer. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) doctor said thatSa

thumb

Two fielding coaches to assist Sri Lanka team before second Pakistan Test

The team management of thenational cricket team has decided to add one more fielding coach as supportstaff member before the second Test match against the visiting Pakistan team. A

thumb

Asitha Fernando, Pathum Nissanka added to Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan Tests

Sri Lanka's 25-year-old right-armmedium pacer Ashita Fernando, who was selected in the squad but was ruled outbecause of dengue, has joined the squad as 17th member. "He will not p

thumb

Asitha replaces Binura in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad

Sri Lanka have included AsithaFernando in replace of the injured Binura Fernando in their squad for the ongoingICC T20 World Cup. Pacer Matheesha Pathirana and wicket-keeper batsma

thumb

Sri Lanka start Super 4s with 4-wicket win against Afghanistan

Sri Lanka have made a good start inthe first match of the Super Four of the Asia Cup by defeating Afghanistan by 4wickets on Saturday (September 3). The spin-friendly condition ofS

thumb

We are not bowling well in the death: Shakib after the defeat

Bangladesh lost by two wicketswith four balls remaining in the Asia Cup group stage match on Thursday despitekeeping the Lankans under pressure for most of the match. During the sl

Latest News



