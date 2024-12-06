Tamim's great fifty, Bangladesh in the final of the Youth Asia Cup, the opponent in the final is India

Defending champions Bangladesh stormed into the U19 Asia Cup final with a dominant performance. In the semifinal, Tamim's side left Pakistan with no chance, showcasing an impressive all-round display. This marks the third time in the last four editions that the Young Tigers have reached the final. Meanwhile, India cruised past Sri Lanka in the other semifinal to secure their spot in the final. The much-anticipated showdown between Bangladesh and India is set to take place on December 8 in Dubai.