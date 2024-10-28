Stonier is just the same as before; Making new Shamim-Hridoy

Mahfizul Islam Robin, a young Bangladesh cricketer, playfully refers to Under-19 coach Richard Stonier as "crazy," and Stonier, always cheerful and energetic, responds warmly. Their strong bond remains intact, as Stonier, full of energy and dedication, leads intense training sessions at Sher-e-Bangla Academy ahead of an upcoming ODI against the UAE. Focused on developing the next generation of stars like Akbar, Shamim, and Hridoy, Stonier's lively approach captivates everyone. His dynamic methods continue to shape young talent for Bangladesh's future.