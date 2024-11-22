Shakib set to play three consecutive seasons if picked in IPL

If picked in the IPL auction, Shakib Al Hasan will be available for all matches across the next three seasons without any interruptions! The BCB has assured the BCCI of Shakib’s full availability, removing the NOC hurdles that previously limited Bangladeshi players in the IPL. This is a significant step as it allows Shakib to focus entirely on the league. However, this full availability assurance doesn’t apply to other Bangladeshi players in the auction. A golden opportunity awaits Shakib as he eyes another chapter in his IPL journey! #ShakibAlHasan #IPL2025 #MustafizurRahman #BangladeshCricket #IPL